It sounds obvious, but the secret to smoothing out those shifts is to get the measure of the clutch and the throttle, particularly the latter, which is a little unusual, being very responsive to small inputs. Tip in, whatever the gear, and the V6 responds immediately, pushing the car forward. At first I put this down to it being a big-capacity, naturally aspirated engine when just about everything today is forced induction. Yet it’s more like the throttle is on a snail-cam that gives you a lot for a small input but when you get the throttle wide open there’s not much more to come. As a consequence the mid-range feels a bit flat. Press on to the red line and there’s a bit more vigour about the delivery from around 5000rpm, by which time the V6 is howling its approval. It’s rated at 276bhp (the agreed industry maximum in Japan at the time) at 6200rpm with peak torque of 268lb ft at 4800rpm, which feels about right.

The steering efforts are quite weighty, adding to the sense that the 350Z is a chunky car, yet at 1446kg it weighs in about 30kg lighter than a contemporary Mk4 Golf R32. And with the V6 set well back, the static weight distribution is a useful 53/47 front/rear. It gets better, with multi-link suspension front and rear incorporating cast aluminium components, and the platform tied together by strut braces, a workman-like one spanning the slabby top of the V6 and a rear one that’s a prominent feature of the open luggage space.

That rear brace is something of a compromise – in fact there’s a diagram on the underside of the tailgate showing how to get two golf bags in the boot space, working around the bridge-like structure. The practicality of the rest of the cockpit is somewhat compromised too, sacrificed on the altar of style. The design of the facia and door casings is clean and simple to match the exterior, resulting in tiny door pockets, one pop-out cupholder on the passenger side, and, at first glance, no glovebox. Closer examination reveals a collection of cubby holes and spaces in the bulkhead behind the seats, including a lockable glovebox. A large rev-counter is front and centre in the instrument pack, supplemented by a dash-top trio of auxiliary gauges angled towards the driver, all with yellowy-orange markings that match the rather punchy ‘Burnt Orange’ perforated leather trim. This fully kitted example features the upgraded Bose head unit, which has slots for both CDs and cassettes, which is a nostalgic trip down memory lane.