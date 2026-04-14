Nissan has confirmed that a new Skyline saloon is on the way and that in its tyre tracks will follow a new Nissan GT-R, with the two models described by Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa as ‘heartbeat models’ alongside the Z sports car family, the Patrol SUV and bizarrely, the Leaf.

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Speaking to our sister title Auto Express at the Nissan Vision event at its global HQ in Yokohama, Japan, Espinosa confirmed that it was an ‘easy’ decision to proceed with a new GT-R. ‘Of course, it’s one of the strongest brands in our portfolio. It’s not only a car, it’s a symbol of many things inside and outside the company. There definitely needs to be a new GT-R: it will come.’

Nissan’s intention to keep the GT-R name alive shouldn’t come as a surprise. The company revealed the Hyper Force concept in 2023, which was a GT-R concept in all but name, with the famed enamel badges affixed to a futuristic interpretation of what a next-generation GT-R super coupe could look like.

The only point of contention was its powertrain. It was all-electric, with a 1341bhp four-wheel drive set-up. Rumours had it that a production version would be the first to adopt lighter, more efficient solid-state battery technology, with Nissan previously saying that its first model to use the tech would launch in 2028.

The Skyline teasers seen here were revealed during the main presentation at the Nissan Vision event, with Espinosa saying Skyline ‘represents the origin and soul of Nissan’ and that it would be ‘a reimagined icon of Japanese engineering and driving passion with performance and precision’.