It’s a real moment in history and the end of an era, this. For the first time in 18 years, Nissan’s Tochigi plant is not producing the R35 Nissan GT-R. The very last example rolled off the assembly line in August 2025, marking the end of what is now Japan's longest serving supercar.

Around 48,000 GT-Rs have been built in that time, with 37 per cent of them finding homes in their native Japan. It makes sense then, that the Japanese market was one of the last to retain the GT-R after sales ended in the UK as far back as 2022. The UK and Europe didn’t get the GT-R’s final facelift, which was introduced in 2023 primarily for the Japanese market and North America where the car returned for a swansong after a brief hiatus.

This being a Japanese supercar, the true beginning of the GT-R’s story goes much further back than the start of production in 2007. Its rocky gestation actually began with the introduction of the GT-R Concept at the Tokyo Motor Show in November 2001.

The show car signalled Nissan’s intention to create a successor to the R34 Skyline GT-R, albeit one that turned GT-R into a pseudo supercar brand all on its own, rather than a flagship spec level for a sports saloon/coupe. The GT-R Proto arrived in November 2005 as a much more production representative concept but still not quite there. The car that would be built and sold to eager customers arrived in November 2007.