Apologies for readers not based in North America, but we bring you news of a sports car you can’t have: The updated Nissan Z Nismo. To rub salt into the wound, it’s going to be offered with a manual gearbox and borrow some parts from the now dead GT-R.

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This comprehensive refresh addresses a number of the original’s shortcomings, only starting with the addition of the six-speed manual alongside the nine-speed auto. The newly available six-speed manual has been engineered specifically for the Nismo, boasting an uprated clutch and a revised linkage for a much shorter, more precise shift stroke. Nissan has also tweaked the 3-litre V6’s throttle and ignition mapping for sharper, more aggressive response. Power and torque remain 420bhp and 384lb ft of torque.

The brakes of the original weren’t great either, with a tendency to wilt under heavy track use. The steering also lacked the ultimate fluidity of Europe’s best, specifically the now-departed Porsche Cayman. Happily, Nissan’s engineers seem to have taken those criticisms to heart, as the 2027 update targets both of these complaints.

The Nismo has received some serious hardware upgrades courtesy of its big brother. The front brakes take the two-piece iron-aluminium brake discs from the GT-R, which improve cooling, while Nissan claims will reduce pad temperatures on track, too. They also reduce unsprung mass by 8.6kg.