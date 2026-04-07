The Type R dynasty that followed, and which did make it to the UK, came with the rev-hungry K20 four-cylinder, but it never quite carried over wholesale the sheer rabidity of the old B16 and B18 engines. The rest of the EK9 is there to meet it too, surprisingly so on the UK roads for which it was never designed. The damping is just right at pace, the balance sweet and adjustable, the steering sharp with enough feel to conduct the car with confidence.

Nissan Skyline GT-R (R33) Nismo 400R

Prices from: £1million+

Pros – Early proof that Japanese high-tech could work (superbly)

Cons – Limited supply, ludicrously expensive now

evo Rating: Five stars

The R33 Skyline GT-R of 1995 is the unloved sibling for being 100kg heavier than its R32 predecessor right out of the gates, without adding more power. It also didn’t have the same motorsport provenance, but the R33 accrued accolades of its own, being the first production vehicle to go round the Nürburgring in under eight minutes, its 7:59.887 time earning it the title of fastest production car. The R33 that is beyond reproach, however, is the Nismo 400R – the 44-off supercar slayer that deviated more from the standard Skylines on which it was based than any factory-sanctioned machine before it.

Here is a car overhauled. The engine was so different that it had its own name – RB-X GT2 – with N1-spec turbochargers, a forged crank and connecting rods, a bespoke engine management system and upgraded intercooling and oil cooling. It sent that power from its transmission to the rear axle via a 50 per cent lighter carbonfibre driveshaft, while elsewhere you could find a carbon bonnet, an adjustable wing, a 50mm wider track and Bilstein dampers. It’s a thriller to drive, albeit one that doesn’t reveal its full nature easily.

Rather it’s a car you have to really lean on, to wake the ATESA-ETS Pro all-wheel-drive system and electronic Super HICAS rear-steering, and rouse the monstrous motor. Do so and the 400R meets you with agility and a natural feel, its systems coalescing into a character that takes acclimatising to but which stuns once you’re there to meet it. Its rarity and rare qualities put it in that NSX-R/LFA club of c/£1million Japanese icons.

> Nissan Skyline GT-R (R33) Nismo 400R review