Tellingly, it was the only occasion a passengering member of my family had told me to drive faster when I was already going as fast as I dare. But then the RX-7 was deceptive in that way, preserving a level of hush and decorum in the cabin that was frequently at odds with its speed across the ground. He was OK by the way.

Track test

Mazda’s UK’s heritage fleet features a sound first-generation car – the car with which I reacquainted myself with the RX-7 at Blyton Park. I never took my long-termer anywhere near a circuit, this should be a fitting coda to my education.

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As a Series 2 – by which time Mazda had begun to adorn the beautifully pure bodywork with rubber spoilers and plastic rubbing strips – this particular car has the plusher Series 3 interior. I can’t really remember anything about the cabin of my long-termer beyond it being black, plasticky and broadly functional.

This one has velour upholstery with beading round the edges, so I guess that’s the difference. It also has a choke, which, I later recall, used to be a way of life, but I neglect to use this one as I crank the engine briefly into spluttering life before it quits in protest of my ignorance.

Out on track, the RX-7 is more fun than I ever would have expected. Choke-nourished Wankel warmed and the steering’s manoeuvring-speed heaviness shed, it feels far brisker than 113bhp should down the straights, the soft whoosh of the twin rotors sailing into the rev-limit warning buzzer so frequently I have to keep reminding myself this is one of the smoothest and most free-revving engines ever made. The steering doesn’t actually feel that bad, a bit vague and low-geared maybe, but more feelsome than I remember – possibly because most of today’s electrical systems are feedback-free zones.