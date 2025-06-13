The £48k VW Golf GTI Edition 50 is Pagani quick around the Nürburgring

Almost a decade since the Mk7 Golf GTI Clubsport S took our breath away – and second place at eCoty 2016 – Volkswagen has built another track-focused GTI to take on the hot hatch big leagues. It’s called the GTI Edition 50 and has finally unlocked the full potential of the Mk8 Golf, which never quite hit the heights of the stunning Mk7 Clubsport S in its earlier forms. Now, a second Nürburgring lap attempt has demonstrated just how far those modifications have taken it.

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The Golf GTI Edition 50 achieved an impressive time of 7:46.13 last year, but racing driver and Volkswagen development driver Benjamin Leuchter has been back for more. The result is a time of 07:44.523, making it the fastest front-wheel drive production car around the circuit, 0.35 seconds ahead of the Honda Civic Type R and just four seconds behind the much more powerful, all-wheel drive Audi RS3. For comparison, this time puts it directly in-line with the 7:44 lap set by a Pagani Zonda S in 2002...

> Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 review – finally a match for Honda’s Civic Type R?

This is far from a badge and stickers job. The Edition 50 has been comprehensively reengineered to unlock some of that lost magic, and benchmarked against the Clubsport S in its development. From the engine, suspension, geometry and chassis electronics to the wheels and tyres, everything has been modified to produce a Mk8 that can stand toe-to-toe with our favourite modern hot hatch, the Civic Type R, which will incidentally is no longer on the market.