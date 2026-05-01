If you’re naming a car after its engine, it needs to be a special one. Otherwise you’d end up with cars called Vauxhall PureTech three-pot, or Volkswagen EA221 inline-four. Ferrari has and does make some of the greatest engines of all time, not least one of the last remaining naturally aspirated V12s in production, so the 12 Cilindri (pronounced ‘Dodici Cilindri’) gets a pass. It’s the latest in a lineage of front engined V12s that goes back to the very first Ferrari – the 125 S – and with the way legislation and emissions regs are going, could be one of the very last.

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But rather than get soppy and reflective about the potential last days of one of the world’s great engines, we wanted to enjoy it and get to know Ferrari’s flagship grand tourer on a deeper level. What better way to do that than to spend 500 miles and seven days in a 12 Cilindri, using it as your only car for everything from shopping and moving furniture, to the long motorway slogs and countryside blasts it was designed for? Experiencing a car away from the picture-perfect environment of a road test and in the real world is always revealing, and I can confirm that living with a 12 Cilindri day-to-day is captivating and mildly frustrating all at once. Mostly wonderful, though.

Before you’ve climbed in, the intimidation factor is very real – mainly because of the sheer size of the 12 Cilindri. In a normal sized parking space its hips bulge out to the white lines and the bonnet is vast, leaving two thirds of the car stretching ahead of the driver’s seat. You really don’t want to graze the nose either, because the carbon splitter is one of many options that take the price of our test car from the Spider’s £369,245 base figure to…wait for it…£525,411. The most expensive option is the two layer Avio metallic blue paint, which at £22,500 costs the same as an entire (and fully painted) Renault 5.