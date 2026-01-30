Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 review – finally a match for Honda’s Civic Type R?

Special mode is a good starting point on the road, in that it dials up the responsiveness of the drivetrain while softening the dampers to work with lumps and bumps, but once you’re dialled in it’s worth venturing to Individual to fine tune things. On a slippery, technical road you can go a notch or two softer than the Comfort damper mode to introduce more roll and load the car up more progressively, while dialling back the steering to Comfort for lighter efforts, helping the car feel freer and more agile. More so than in lesser GTIs (or in fact the Golf R), you change the modes to tweak what is a fundamentally focused and exciting package, rather than trying to unlock more character from the car.

There’s also the option to dial the ESC back to a half-way Sport setting or fully off. Sport is well judged in that it minimises wasteful wheelspin while still allowing some rear movement to help you into and through corners. So configured, you can pick the road apart with real confidence, leaning on the engine’s mid-range and accurately tracking between the white lines, the body movements controlled and the inside rear wheel skimming the ground as you dig into the front grip. Hold the brakes through the turn in phase and there’s a sense of the car pivoting around its nose, which can turn into a flick of oversteer with more aggression. When you do eventually find the limits of the front end you can bring the car back to neutral with a slight lift and balance it neatly through the apex.

Turn the ESC all the way off and the GTI is still drivable – the rear is mobile but not nervous, and you can hold the front tyres just on the edge of traction – but there are times when you realise how hard the systems need to work in these conditions. Too much throttle out of slow corners and the diff locks up and sends the nose skating wide. At times you also get nasty oscillations that shake the structure when the fronts lose traction, something cars based on this VW Group-wide MQB platform seem to particularly suffer with.