Arms don’t go flying skyward in the evo office when volunteers are needed for a comparison between two Volkswagen Group MQB Evo-based machines. Especially on a slightly gloomy autumnal Wednesday morning. In the six years that the platform has been around, few cars that have MQB Evo at their heart have set ours aflutter. Doesn’t matter whether all or just the front wheels are driven either – both the Mk8 GTI and Golf R, to our great regret, leave us a little cold.

There are exceptions. Audi’s RS3 has levelled up in its latest (and soon to be discontinued) generation, its Torque Splitter differential combining with the five-cylinder engine’s 394bhp to unlock appreciable throttle adjustability. Quiet though its rise has been, Cupra has also elevated its hottest Leon as a driver’s choice, our last Fast Fleet long-termer surprising us with a genuine sense of playfulness and combative hot hatch personality.

You might have forgotten that you can still buy the Cupra Leon 333 estate at all, let alone that it’s the only one that’s all-wheel drive. It’s also the most powerful of the hottest Leons, with a Golf R-matching 328bhp and 310lb ft from its shared EA888 Evo 4 turbocharged 2-litre four. But does a driven rear axle dull the fun for which the hatch earned our affections? With the Torque Splitter diff, hopefully not. So, just how different can these mechanically nigh-identical cars feel?

‘Eurgh,’ goes photographer Aston Parrott as we stroll out into the office car park to get underway; it’s fair to say the updated Cupra Leon’s styling remains somewhat divisive. I quite like the lights with their distinctive triple-accent DRLs, but blow hot and cold on its slashed-up maw – one that always calls Predator to mind. We disagree on the colour, too. Photographers never like matt paint but I quite like this Enceladus Grey, which comes up almost blue on a dull, dewy morning and highlights the subtle muscularity of the Cupra’s swage-lines.

The VW, meanwhile, is typical Golf R – Lapiz Blue with plenty of black trimmings and black wheels, this being a Black Edition. Complete with the optional (£3395!) Akrapovic exhaust system, it does look good, in a slightly juvenile way – squat on its 235-section tyres, its updated rear lights shining like 8-bit jewels, its quad exhaust tips cavernous and internally perforated.