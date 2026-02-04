For a time the Capri offset its path-of-least-expense engineering by looking groovy, but this power wore off and by the 1980s it was increasingly seen as an embarrassment. In fact, by late 1984 left-hand-drive production had ceased and for the last two years of its life the sad, unfashionable coupe was made only as a right-hooker, exclusively for a shrinking band of buyers in the UK and Ireland. The runout 280 model was meant to be called the Capri 500 after the total production number, but Ford misread the room, built over 1000, and found itself still trying to get rid of the damn things at a discount over a year after production ended.

Don’t get me wrong, I find a late model Brooklands Green 2.8i an appealing thing, but let’s not pretend the Capri in its day triggered raw lust and admiration. Thing is, questionable image or not, people do recognise and remember the Capri name. Which means, whatever the car it’s stuck to these days, Ford can get a ton of free publicity for it. And if you think it’s all bad publicity, looking outside of the car-o-sphere at the time would have revealed how the real world treated this news.

Oh wow, it said without rancour, the Ford Capri is back. Companies pay millions for that kind of cut-through. Ford got it for nowt with some clever recycling of a badge from its history, even if, as it turns out, that didn’t translate to enough sales to keep the factory running at capacity.

History is the best weapon the Euro car makers have to fend off the growing might of the Chinese companies. BYD does not have a back catalogue of recognisable names and shapes stretching back to the 1960s. Renault does, which is why the 4 and 5 are back. BMW does, which is why its next-generation model range is called the Neue Klasse, just as it was 60 years ago. And Ford does, starting with an easily recognisable household name like Capri. Besides, it’s their badge and they can do with it as they damn well please.