Toyota has announced a new ‘partially updated’ version of the GR Yaris for 2026, and confirmed it will be made available to UK buyers. The Gazoo Racing department’s approach of constantly honing and updating its models has resulted in a series of small but significant changes for this ‘Type 26’ model.

One of the most obvious visual differences is a new steering wheel, as first seen on the limited-run GR Yaris Morizo RR and Ogier 9x World Champion editions. At 360mm in diameter, it’s smaller by 5mm than the wheel fitted to previous GR Yaris models. Its layout of switches and buttons is also based on that of Toyota’s GR Yaris Rally2 competition car.

The relocated controls followed complaints by competition drivers that it was difficult to turn the original wheel quickly without accidentally catching its spoke-mounted controls with their palms – a gripe common to many modern cars.

Toyota says the new wheel design was tested with clay-moulded prototypes on test circuits, and the new grips make it easier to push on the wheel during hard cornering and maintain a constant grip even with arms crossed at 180 degrees. Its smaller diameter is designed to make it more responsive, and the buttons are ringed with illumination to make them easier to pick out at night.