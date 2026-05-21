Porsche restomods, eh? Ten a penny nowadays, it seems. Only they cost rather more. It’s easy to be sceptical about the breed, but Theon Design’s work is too compelling to ignore. Cars from the Oxfordshire-based outfit have thoroughly impressed us on previous occasions and this is its latest creation: the MEX001 Porsche 911. It’s not a new model line, rather a variation on the existing Theon Coupe recipe: each car the company builds is a private commission, and this one is for a Mexico-based client, hence its designation.

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Who or what are Theon? A small independent company producing five to six cars a year from its inconspicuous Banbury workshop, each using 964-generation Porsche 911s (built between 1988 and 1994) as source material and taking around 18 months in total to complete.

Alterations are sympathetic, modernising and upgrading the bits that need it, preserving the bits that don’t. The build process begins by taking the shell back to bare metal before corrosion-proofing and strategically stiffening the structure. Where possible, donor cars (some supplied by customers, some sourced by Theon, depending on the commission) are ‘tired’ examples, to avoid gutting pristine 964s. So far, more than 20 commissions have been completed since the company’s founding in 2016.

This one began life as a 1991 Carrera 4 but has been converted to rear-wheel drive. As with other Theon Coupes, the wheelarches are broadened, making them similar to those of competition 911s in period. The inspiration comes from the 2.7 RS of the early ’70s, as it does for the ducktail rear spoiler.

Some customers opt for motorised ones; this one is fixed, and taller than most, for an RSR-style road-racer vibe. The paint colour is a blend of two different hues, Nato Olive Green and Underberg, to create a unique shade, with ‘champagne’ metalwork details. The paint finish is first-class, even on the bits you can’t see, under the upholstered boot lining (with its matching luggage set) for example.