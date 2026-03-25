On paper the new Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet is a purists nightmare. It’s the heaviest 911 on sale, for one, at a chunky 1810kg. Like all 911s bar the Carrera T and GT3 it’s PDK only, and this latest 992.2 generation Turbo has gone hybrid, with the added complexity and weight that brings. It’s also four-wheel drive and carries the inherent disadvantage of being less rigid (and 85kg heavier) than the coupe. On paper, it’s certainly not the configuration we’d choose for our perfect 911.

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You’d be a fool to dismiss it though, because this latest Turbo S has already deeply impressed us in hard-top form. It’s not the most visceral and interactive 911, but it may well be the best in terms of all-round ability and real world pace. With over 700bhp from its hybrid flat-six and a more sophisticated chassis than the 911 GTS (from which the Turbo S derives its hybrid system), it’s a brutally effective car. So it needs to be to justify its £199,100 asking price, and go head to head with capable and charismatic GTs and supercars like the Ferrari Amalfi and McLaren Artura.

The Cabriolet costs £10k more than the coupe, making it the most expensive 911 on sale, and gets the same mechanical package. That means the aforementioned hybrid flat-six, borrowed from the GTS and displacing 3.6-litres. The Turbo S gets two ‘eTurbos’ in place of the GTS’s single unit, which spin up with the aid of electric motors to improve response, plus an e-motor built into the eight-speed PDK gearbox. The net result is 701bhp and 590lb ft, which is sent via a variable four-wheel drive system.