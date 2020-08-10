The latest GTS is the first 911 to be electrified, and it’s brilliantly executed. The engine, already larger than the 3-litre unit in other 992.2 Carreras, is boosted by a single turbocharger with an integrated electric motor to minimise lag. There’s a bigger e-motor mated to the eight-speed PDK gearbox (there’s no manual option), with a 1.9kWh battery pack mounted at the front. That all sounds very complicated, but the simple fact is that the Targa GTS responds and performs like a heavy-hitting, big-capacity naturally aspirated car, with enormous torque at the bottom end that blends into intense power as you wind the revs up. There isn’t much sense that electric motors are doing some of the work, until you realise that no single-turbo engine should react so sharply to the throttle. With the roof stowed you have access to a crisp flat-six howl too (some of which sounds synthesised, it must be said).

Stretching the engine with the roof down also reveals an unfortunate side effect of the Targa roof design. Something about the aperture and enormous bowl of glass catching the air behind you results in a surprisingly high amount of resonance and buffeting at motorway speeds. A pop out wind deflector at the top of the windscreen improves things but doesn’t completely eradicate the issue, and it's a shame the cabin isn’t calmer when driving the Targa as intended. Speaking of which, much of the interior will be familiar to outgoing 992 owners, with a mix of physical controls and digital elements as well as classic 911 cues. Build quality is good, ergonomics are sensible, and the driving position is pretty much spot on. What switchgear there is (for the climate controls, for instance) is tactile and precise, and the HMI is largely intuitive. New for the 992.2 is a fully digital instrument pack, which trades the old, gorgeous analogue central rev counter for more pixels and functionality.

Get moving and you quickly realise the Targa is an enjoyable and fantastically capable 911, despite what the raw facts might suggest. For all its additional weight and complexity some – if not all – of the hard-top GTS’s abilities shine through, and it’s hard not to be impressed by how the Targa dissects a road. There isn’t the same clarity and precision as the coupe but the fundamentals are sound, with a lack of shimmy through the body and a general sense of poise and accuracy. There’s a softer edge to the damping too, which allows more body movement but still gives a sense of underlying control. Switching to Sport gives a more connected ride but also a calmness to the body control as the speed climbs, the Targa jinking over bumps in one clean movement and never running away from you. It gets better the harder you drive.