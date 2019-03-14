All 911 Carrera models are available as Cabriolets, plus the Turbo S and – strange as it is to say – the GT3. Engine specs are the same as coupe counterparts, but given Cabriolets weigh around 80kg more, their performance is blunted slightly. Less so in the case of the GT3 S/C, however, which thanks to extensive lightweighting comes in at just 36kg more than a GT3 Touring. All Cabriolets come with an eight-speed dual clutch PDK gearbox, bar the six-speed manual Carrera T and GT3 S/C.

The Carrera, Carrera T, Carrera S and Carrera 4S Cabriolets use 3-litre turbocharged flat sixes, with the base and T models generating 389bhp and S models getting 473. The GTS and Turbo S Cabriolets use a larger 3.6-litre unit supported by a hybrid system, with a gearbox-integrated electric motor and electric turbocharger technology (the GTS getting a single turbo, the Turbo S having two).

In truth, the GTS could pass as a Turbo with its effortlessly punchy delivery and broad power band. It’s a fantastically quick car, its 534bhp – and more pertinently, 450lb ft of torque – giving it enough instantaneous shove that you’re never aware of the marginal performance gap to the coupe. The hybrid system is seamlessly integrated, covering for most of the lag from the single turbocharger to improve response and retaining the linear delivery that you’d expect from a naturally aspirated engine – just with heaps more muscle throughout the rev range. The sound is a little synthetic at higher revs but there’s a gravelly tone when cruising that’s reminiscent of an air-cooled 911, and actually quite characterful.

The Turbo S has less of a raw edge to the sound but more turbo noise, and an even stronger hit of performance. Fully wound up it’s intensely fast, and so efficient in how it deploys its 701bhp. All 911s put their power down superbly well but the Turbo is even more impressive, given how it generates stunning forward thrust with so little drama. This is helped by the PDK gearbox which, as in lesser models, delivers fast and clean shifts – if not the absolute sharpest compared to, say, a Ferrari.