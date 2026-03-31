This is the car that evo holds aloft as the one that has reached the highest heights in this crazy mixed-up world we call the Thrill of Driving – the Porsche 911 GT3 RS 3.8. It was a fantastically diverse set of 20 cars that we pulled together for issue 200 of evo magazine back in October 2014. Doubts? Of course. There were always doubts that a duffer would emerge, or that earlier judgments were incorrect, or that some of the older cars would feel just plain geriatric. But every car in that top 20 positively radiated brilliance.

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Two front-engined cars (Renault Sport Megane R26.R and Lexus LFA) made it through to the final reckoning in that test and two with mid-engines (Ford GT and Ferrari 458 Speciale). One was front-wheel drive and the rest rear-wheel drive. Cylinders came in Vs and straights with four, eight and ten pistons blasting up and down inside them. But this was the only car with six flat cylinders and the only one with its engine at the rear. And it’s the car we declared the very best of the best.

But it won by a cigarette paper, one of those very, very thin cigarette papers – the Ferrari 458 Speciale came awfully close. The 911 GT3 RS is celebrated as the best of those first 200 issues but it's definitely the Speciale that still sets the benchmark for the next 200.

Porsche 997 GT3 RS 3.8 in detail