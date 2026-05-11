Even in the back, there’s an S-class like experience in terms of refinement in E-classes with air suspension – all you miss from the big brother is the reclining seat and limo legroom. The back of an E-class, especially the estate in terms of headroom, is a perfectly pleasant place to spend a good few hours, even as an adult. The boot is strong too, with plenty of room for suitcases. There is a point against PHEV models though: the battery eats some of that space, so buy according to your needs.

Price and rivals

The E-class is as it ever was a foil for BMW’s 5-series saloon, as well as Audi’s A6. The BMW is the sharper drive and the Audi is sharper in terms of design. But the Mercedes might just be the best-engineered, with the broadest range of talents and certainly, the broadest range of powertrain options. Its PHEV options go further on electricity and there are far more diesel options than in rivals.

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The only catch is generally, an E-class starts from a higher price point than a 5-series or Audi A6. While Merc pricing opens at £57,170 for the slightly weedy E200, BMW’s 520i starts from £53,110 and Audi’s A6 starts from £52,110. The E220d starts from £58,815 (the A6 TDI starts from £56,350) while the cheapest version of the E300e starts from £65,725. BMW’s 530e starts from £59,660 by comparison, while Audi’s A6 e-hybrid starts from £62,540.

Only Mercedes offers a diesel hybrid, the E300de starting from £67,725. The flagship E450d is our choice, unashamedly, though that’s with the proviso that it’s not the E-class best-suited to short or urban journeys. It’s expensive too, starting from £81,645. It’s this or the E53 that you’d choose from, depending on your needs, as an alternative to BMW’s 550e, that starts from £76,830. The former is closer on price but the E53 is the E-class with the hybrid potency to match what is probably the best 5-series, albeit for no less than £92,145.

The E-class boasts versatility to be thankful for, whether you’re doing minimal miles across an urban sprawl, or punting up and down the M6 twice a week, or regularly towing a big trailer, or need a tourer for pan-European jaunts, there’s an E-class for you and one that bests its rivals for the job.