Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG (W211, 2003 - 2006): review, specs and buying guide

A precursor to the first E63, the W211 E55 made AMG’s intentions clear, launching in 2003 as one of the world’s fastest saloons and with performance to concern thoroughbred supercars of the day. A true Q-car with an understated but purposeful design, a potent powertrain and the ability to cross continents at speed and in comfort, it was a worthy rival to the contemporary C5 Audi RS6 and E39 BMW M5.

Powering the E55 was the 5.4-litre supercharged M113K V8, sending a very respectable 469bhp and 516lb ft of torque to the rear axle. These outputs put it ahead of both the aforementioned M5 and RS6, which had 394bhp and 444bhp respectively and considerably less torque in both cases, making the AMG a true force to be reckoned with. Unlike the manual BMW, the Mercedes was available only with a five-speed automatic transmission, and while this made it a less engaging driver’s car, the automatic ’box suited its character well.

Low-slung supercharged torque and a cosseting ride courtesy of the air suspension system made the E55 more of a fast GT than a sports saloon. Nevertheless, our first drive saw us award it a full five stars, with its excellent body control, clever variable damping and that incredible powertrain winning us over and declaring it to be more entertaining than Audi’s offering of the time. Those multi-element headlights and chunky twin-spoke wheels undoubtedly make the E55 look its age today, but its purposeful stance, quad exhaust tips and unique blue-tinted glass ensure it still has an unmistakable presence to those in the know.

Owners became so fond of its incredible torque that there was a notable backlash when AMG launched its naturally aspirated E63 successor, for while it had more power (up 39bhp), it was accompanied by a reduction in torque (down 51lb ft and arriving 2550rpm later). In the years since, the E55 has also been praised for its reliability. In fact, it’s often said to have the most reliable Mercedes V8 to date, so little is there to be concerned about.

What to look out for

Rocker-cover gaskets, suspension bushes and the air suspension system will all require attention given enough time, but similar would be the case for virtually any car of this kind and age. When looking to buy, check for cracks in the supercharger clutch springs, as failure of these can cause significant issues. Some owners have seen the transmission spring a fluid leak around the electrical connector, and air injector pumps can also fail over time, but neither will break the bank to fix.

This reliability even makes the M113K an excellent recipient for modifications – it found its way into the wild CLK DTM homologation special of 2004 with output raised to a mighty 574bhp, but you may wish to check the provenance of any upgrades you come across on an E55.

What to pay

The W211 E55 offers mind-boggling value for money in 2024, with just £10,000 enough for an early, leggy (100,000-plus miles) car. Given the potential for pricey maintenance bills, a less used example might be preferable, but even these will only set you back in the region of £20,000.

At the time of writing, a completely standard 2004 car with 42,000 miles is on the market for £19,590. There’s an estate version too, but just ten per cent of the worldwide 14,437-unit production run had this body, so you may have to be patient if you want one of these today.

Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG (W211) specs

Engine V8, 5439cc, supercharged Power 469bhp @ 6100rpm Torque 516lb ft @ 2650-4500rpm Weight 1760kg Power-to-weight 271bhp/ton 0-62mph 4.7sec Top speed 155mph Price new £60,640 (2003-06) Value today From £10,000

