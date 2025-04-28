Surprisingly different from the stock GT3 in character and capability, this hardcore take on a familiar Flacht favourite whetted our appetite for what was then Manthey’s very much in-development GT3 RS prototype – a YouTube sensation after a heavily camouflaged and outrageously bewinged car was spotted undergoing testing on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS MR on track at Monza – John Barker

I may be a Monza newbie, but on my third ever flying lap at ‘The Temple of Speed’ I arrive at the first chicane at about 150mph and bury the brake pedal at the 200m board. The car sheds over 100mph confidently, we snick through the chicane, and the eager flat-six begins building up speed again.

This morning I wouldn’t have predicted this turn of events, but I’m putting my faith in Porsche track instructor Florin Sutterlin, who’s setting the pace in an identical 992 GT3 RS. In a few laps’ time I’ll swap to the car I’m actually here to sample, the remarkable Manthey Racing 911 GT3 RS MR.

After eight or nine intense laps in the standard GT3 RS, we pull back into the pits and a couple of minutes later I’m trundling down the pitlane in the Manthey RS, selecting Track mode once again. On the short run to the first chicane it feels like rejoining a race after a pit stop, being dive-bombed by a variety of Porsches hauling down from sixth to second gear. A lap and a half later, the tyres of the MR RS – Cup 2 Rs rather than Cup 2s – are warmed up and we are back on it.

A couple of flying laps in and I notice that the MR feels a little more settled than the RS in the Varianti Ascari, so I can get on the throttle a fraction earlier with the result that I’m starting to gain on Florin and having to feather the throttle before the brake point. It’s the same into Parabolica and on the start straight. Also, the MR feels very settled through the more open Lesmo 2, slicing across the cuttable inside kerb.