From a distance, it looks more like an RS model than a regular GT3, so purposeful are the aero upgrades. There are no changes to the powertrain – the main focus is on aero and suspension.

The regular GT3’s adaptive dampers are exchanged for a coilover set-up with passive, hand-adjustable shock absorbers. They adjust four ways, for compression and rebound at high- and low-speed. The front spring rates are 20 per cent stiffer than the standard car’s, partially for stability under braking and also to counter the additional load of downforce.

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At the front, the splitter has a slightly upward slant compared with that of the standard car, to catch airflow as early as possible. It’s 12mm longer than the normal GT3 splitter – the maximum possible without infringing pedestrian impact regs. All the kit’s aero surfaces must comply with various legislative demands in multiple markets. That includes the diveplanes bookending the nose at either side, helping to balance the rear wing’s downforce at the front.

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The rear wing is made from carbonfibre, with a different shape from the regular GT3’s and ‘underwrap’ endplates, designed to work together with the airflow onto the GT3’s ducktail-style lip on its tail beneath the wing. The wing has two manually adjustable angles: a near-flat setting for road use and a steeper angle for the track. Regardless of setting, the kit produces more than double the downforce of the standard GT3. At top speed with the wing in its high-downforce setting (183mph), that translates to 575kg, over 100kg more than the previous 992.1 kit.

In the lower-downforce setting top speed 194mph, the same as the standard GT3 – because the drag coefficient is the same. Trickily, to retain the GT3’s road-approval homologation, its CO2 and fuel consumption figures must be unchanged. That means, despite the extra downforce, Manthey has had to work to keep the drag coefficient identical. It’s a remarkable trick – a bit like eating more food, yet somehow weighing the same.

Some of the magic comes from beneath the floor, where aerodynamic surfaces along its entire length help put the air where it’s needed. That includes a variety of turning vanes, made from plastic rather than carbon because they’ll inevitably wear down on track. It’ll no doubt be a point of pride among customers as to how many sets they’ll get through; the more worn down they become, the faster you’re likely to be lapping. Roughly speaking, almost half the downforce comes from the underbody and the rest from airflow above the car.