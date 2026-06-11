The gearshift is one of the other obvious highlights of the car and also one of the elements that immediately tells you this is still a Ferrari driving experience at its core – and not just because the original open gate, complete with Prancing Horse, remains in place. The feel is so distinctly that of a Maranello manual. Gone is the cool sphere of metal and in its stead is a warmer-feeling carbon and aluminium confection that looks a little like a stylised rose joint, but a waggle and then a slide over and up for first gear instantly tells the palm of your hand that the unseen mechanicals below are fundamentally familiar.

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That almost delicate feel of a tall lever that is light in its action between the prongs but then requires quite a bit of pressure at the very end of each shift in order to engage the gear. It’s not as slick and sure as an Audi open gate, there is a little less clack clack than you might imagine, and it’s not a shift you rush, but it is very Ferrari. And very rewarding.

Of course, what happens with the lever is only half of the story, but the pedals live up to it and have a real sense of resistance beneath the balls of your feet. All three feel nicely matched in terms of response as well, so that when you’re working brake, throttle and clutch for a downchange, aiming for just the right blip at just the right moment, you can do so with an instinctive confidence. It’s worth doing, too. A sequence of heel-and-toe shifts from fourth to third and then again from third to second in quick succession with the accompanying yelps of revs is supremely satisfying.

The sound is angry and loud, and because it’s a naturally aspirated engine with peak power right at the fizzing scream of a top end, there is real purpose to seeking it out. Yes, a modern turbocharged engine may sound most pleasing up high on the rev-counter, but odds-on its best work is done lower down, so there is a disconnect.

With the 355 the power and sound both crescendo together and there is an unwavering logic to wringing the final decibels from the exhaust and ensuring that your spine is at maximum vibrato, because only then will you have made the most of the available performance. This is not a rocketship by modern standards but it is genuinely satisfying in its swiftness.