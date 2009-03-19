Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres are recommended though everything from Pirelli’s own Trofeo R to Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S and Cup 2. As many classic supercars will attest, having a choice between tyres and not having to wait for sporadic production runs of niche tyres is a luxury. A clicking noise that seems to come from the glovebox is probably a ball joint, while exhaust butterfly valves can also stick, requiring the replacement of the tailpipe (minimum £1300 per side). Be sure there's plenty of health in those ceramic brakes, or that they've been recently replaced, too. In period, Ferrari's recommendation was that discs be changed with every two sets of pads, incurring a £12,000+ cost. And that was in the mid-to-late 2000s...

Other than that, it’s mostly cosmetic; the Alcantara dash top fades yet can be rejuvenated, but carbonfibre panels that have gone milky, such as those in the engine bay, can only be replaced, at great expense. Check all panels fit and paint matches as it should and if your chosen example does feature the distinctive optional (£3100 when new) stripe, that it’s painted per the factory specification.

The hot topic of the moment is of course, what a Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale is worth. While the $1.8million (roughly seven-times what’s considered to be current market value for the average 360 CS) sale of a 375-mile, British Racing Green car at the Mecum Kissimmee sale in January 2026 is noteworthy, it would be a reach to suggest it’s too much more than an anomaly – the result of a battle between two or more people very keen to own what is a unique example. It wasn’t the only high seller, mind. A Giallo Modena car sold at the same auction for just over £800,000.

Some cars have since been for sale at over half a million in the time since but realistic current (February 2026) values are in the £250,000 - £500,000 range. Unlike the 458 Speciale that succeeded it, numbers weren’t explicitly limited for the 360 CS – some 1288 examples were produced for the world in total. Nonetheless, it’s likely a safer place to park the cash than anything you can buy for that money new – its status as one of the most covetable modern classic Ferraris is assured.

Specifications