It’s official. The first ever purely electric car to come from Maranello will be called the Ferrari Luce. ‘Elettrica’ was thought to be ‘a little bit of a limitation,’ according to Ferrari Chairman John Elkan, because this car is ‘more than just an electric Ferrari.’ We’ll find out whether he’s right later this year, but based on what we’ve seen so far it’s sure to make some noise in this segment (both literally and figuratively).

There’s no doubt this is the most highly anticipated release in Ferrari’s 78-year history. That’s not because it’s a model everyone is primed and desperate to buy though, it’s because the market is both fascinated and nervous to see how Maranello will approach an EV in equal measures. We already have a good idea after a first look at its powertrain last year, but now we’ve been to San Francisco to meet its interior and the people behind its design.

The basics are that the Luce is not a Rimac Nevera-rivalling hypercar, but instead the most usable Ferrari yet, also promising a more engaging driving experience than the Purosangue and GTC4 Lusso. Four doors, four seats and power to all four wheels are confirmed, but we’ll have to wait another few months to find out the exact body style that will accompany it all. While there are endless ties back to the existing combustion lineup, Ferrari says this is a car built for new customers. Whether or not it will carry that trademark Ferrari character we know and love is something we’ll have to wait until later this year to find out.

Ferrari Luce: interior

Flying to San Francisco for the reveal of an interior seems an extravagance (and it is), but one look at this design makes it very clear why Ferrari has gone to such lengths to detail every aspect of this project. Unlike every other cabin in its range, this has not been overseen by Flavio Manzoni, rather Jony Ive and his team from LoveFrom. Yes, the man who worked alongside Steve Jobs to make Apple the £3 trillion company it is today, leading the design of the iPhone, iPad, iMac and Apple Watch.