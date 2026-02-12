People are angry about the Ferrari Luce’s interior, but that’s a good thing

Many have criticised this design for its simple forms and apparent lack of styling, but that is very much on purpose. At the launch event, Ive said: '...everything is founded on being functional. It's not styled. It's not garnish because that's a distraction and I think doesn't last well. What we really hope is that over time your affection and respect actually grows.'

As Ferrari made clear last year, longevity is a key focus with the Luce. Its powertrain has been designed with serviceability in mind, ensuring owners can keep this car for just as long as any conventional combustion-powered Ferrari. Over 90 per cent of Ferraris ever built are still on the road, and it hopes to at least maintain that figure even in an electrified future.

Jony Ive said that he hopes people focus on the thinking behind the interior rather than the styling. He and his team at LoveFrom worked with Ferrari to create a cabin that returns to true functionality, with tactility, ultra-high tolerances and no-expenses spared materials to set it apart from every other car on the market. If you were a fan of Ferrari reintroducing a physical start/stop button, the Luce’s interior takes things to a whole new level.

It’s this that I believe will make this design so successful, as while many aren’t keen on the prospect of an electric car, the approach to this interior will draw buyers to the Luce regardless – you can’t get it anywhere else, combustion-powered or not. This meticulous attention to finish, feel and feedback is something that virtually no other manufacturer, bar perhaps Bugatti, has been brave enough to attempt in decades.

Britain’s EV infrastructure makes an electric car of any kind a hard sell, but in other markets, this might finally be a fast EV that sells long after the initial buzz has faded away.