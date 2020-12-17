Any best Italian cars list is very much at risk of being ‘Ferraris plus some other stuff’ or ‘supercars and a few other bits’ but if you delve deeper, some of Italy’s best cars wear all sorts of body styles and come from a variety of brands. Ferrari and Lamborghini dominate for thrills of course but everything from the supercars and hypercars of Maserati and Pagani, to the hot hatches and super saloons of Lancia and Alfa Romeo are also leading machines. All these and more make up our list of the world’s greatest Italian cars, all of which we at evo have driven and tested extensively.

Ferrari 296 Speciale

Considering what the name must live up to, it was brave of Ferrari to endow their hotter 296 with the Speciale name. We’re not sure it’s quite as good as the 458 was, but then most things in life aren’t as good as the original Speciale, so that’s forgivable.

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> Ferrari 296 Speciale review – does it live up to its legendary name?

The Speciale plays to the 296’s existing strengths though, from the grittier and more immersive sound of the V6 (both engine and electric motor get a boost, for a combined 868bhp in Qualifying mode), the sharper gearchanges, and the extra connection it imparts through the steering. It can play the hooligan – of course it can, with that much power – but is hardly any less usable than the regular 296 either.