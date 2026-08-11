The amount of work that’s claimed to have been put into it makes this confusing, with ‘everything from spring and damper rates, steering ratios, anti-roll bar stiffness, bush rates, tyre types and pressures, plus brake pad materials, developed to deliver the ride, handling and agility expected by European motorists’. I would be very curious to see what even the most disinterested of drivers thought of a Range Rover Evoque or Velar's driving experience by comparison.

Interior and tech

Quality is fine, UI is responsive if menu-heavy

A few tech glitches to be found and dodgy ADAS

Well-equipped and spacious

The driving experience is further marred by the ADAS tech, which is still not up to snuff even after updates. The lane assist tugs at the wheel if you dare not track absolutely centrally in your lane and the driver attention warning is hyperactive. It got so irritating that at one point I vowed to make this entire review ‘You have become distracted!’ written a thousand times like Bart Simpson repeating lines on a chalkboard.

It’ll shout at you when trying to switch it off, as this involves going into the infotainment system. Happily, it’s relatively easy – the work of a swipe and tapping a few ‘buttons’ to grey them out. It should come as no surprise that almost everything the Jaecoo does is handled in the touchscreen. The SHS-P powertrain is only available in Luxury spec, which upgrades the vertical screen from 13.2 inches to 14.8. Happily, it’s relatively responsive and smooth, even if the Apple-esque, menu-heavy UI takes some navigating. It's intuitive in that iPhone-alike way but then using it while driving reminds you why phone use is banned behind the wheel.

If you don't hook your phone up with either Apple CarPlay or Android Auto then the climate controls and car settings are easily accessed via a bar along the bottom of the screen. Connect your phone however and this disappears. I also found Google Maps glitched aggressively with Android Auto hooked up, the system constantly thinking I was in the Norfolk town of Attleborough. You could say that's a Google thing, but it didn't happen in any other test cars I hooked my phone up to that week.