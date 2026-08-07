The Lotus Elise has not been surpassed for its beautiful simplicity, pleasing compactness and bristling energy and feedback since its discontinuation in 2021. Cynics will argue that it didn’t change or develop enough, retaining the same basic extruded and bonded aluminium chassis design across nearly three decades. In reality, the Elise highlights just how overweight, over-the-top and cumbersome sports cars – and all cars – have become. Short of an Ariel Atom, a Caterham or some other obscure kit car, sports cars just don’t get lighter, sharper or more satisfying than an Elise and likely never will again. It should be on any driving enthusiast’s bucket list to own one, or at least get behind the wheel.

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The question of which Elise is a more difficult one to answer, given there are so many of them. The third-generation Elise range exploded with an enormous variety. Basic, Sport and 220 models were joined by the 250 and 260 Cups that stopped little short of what was once understood to be the Exige. For the 2010s, the Exige evolved into a howling V6-engined Cayman GT4-bothering monster. Lotus revived the Sprint name in 2017 for the lightest, most basic Elise variants, which weighed as little as 798kg, marking the first time the Elise went sub-800kg since its 1996 introduction. The 240 Sport was one of the final iterations of the Elise, sending the non-Cup car off with a higher-powered flourish.

Engines, gearbox and performance