‘It still has the same continent-crossing comfort, sense of presence, and an enjoyable soundtrack: the V8 is a truly characterful engine and the hybrid powertrain is integrated in such a way as to expand the car’s repertoire rather than restrict it. With more exposure to the GT at higher speeds, perhaps the increased weight will make itself known – this is a 2.5-tonne car after all. But on this first impression, hybrid power suits the Continental.’ – James Taylor, evo deputy editor.

evo’s other favourite Brits

The list above is by no means a comprehensive run-down of our favourite British cars, and it’d be doing you and the cars themselves a disservice not to mention some of our other highlights, from the most intense supercars and track cars to the most superb luxury and grand touring models.

Aston Martin Vantage GT8

Aston Martin was perhaps wrong to tout the 2005 V8 Vantage as a direct rival to the 911. Because while it didn’t stand up as a direct sports car competitor, the subjective appeal it could leverage over the German was worth celebrating. Its sound, its looks, its character and attitude were all up to standard.

The Vantage GT8 that saw the V8 off with a bang some 11 years on, was that essence of the V8 Vantage on amphetamines. It lacked the precision and outright capability of a 911 GT3 but this brutish Brit was utterly intoxicating, overflowing with oldschool charm and character. Perhaps this put the car out of step with its razor-sharp quasi-racer looks but the drivability and tactility earned it a place on 2016’s evo Car of the Year lineup. Its face didn’t quite fit in 2016, the year of the 911 R, Giulia Quadrifoglio and McLaren 570S, but today, its outlier punk rock character works entirely in its favour.

Aston Martin Valkyrie

It’s been a while since you could go out and buy a top-flight Le Mans car for the road – the last time was probably around the era of the Porsche 911 GT1 and Mercedes CLK GTR. Yet that’s exactly what the Adrian Newey-designed Valkyrie is. The road car is hot, extremely noisy, and occasionally pernickety, but also an intense experience and a remarkable achievement, from its aero-first bodywork to the staggering 11,000rpm Cosworth V12 – and that despite those things it can still, mostly, be driven on the street; evo’s James Taylor even drove one from the UK to Le Mans.

Aston Martin Vantage

It’s taken a couple of goes, but Aston Martin has finally nailed it with the latest Vantage, the best iteration since 2005’s deeply appealing V8 Vantage. The latest car is hard to fault in the styling department, just as a good Aston should be, and with 656bhp it certainly doesn’t fall short on performance, with multi-stage traction control to keep things in check. But best of all, it has wonderful balance which allows you to exploit all that power, with enough communication to reassure you throughout the process. For that, we can forgive the occasionally brittle ride and slightly confusing touchscreen inside.

Ariel Atom

It’s hard to believe the original Ariel Atom is now a quarter of a century old. Like all the best cars (and a lot of the other Brits on this list), it’s essentially timeless – the qualities that made it great back then still apply today. The earliest models could be a little bit of a handful in some conditions, truth be told, but Ariel worked hard to refine it over the years, while the basic recipe has remained unchanged over the decades. It’s still a work of engineering art to behold and deeply exciting to drive, without, as so many others have done, simply copying the Caterham formula.

Ariel Atom 4

Here at the other end of two and a half decades, is the Atom 4. Around since 2018, it now uses turbocharged four-cylinder Honda power, making 320bhp in the 4 and a full 400bhp in the 4R, the latter adorned with large front and rear wings to produce 110kg of downforce at 70mph. Massive performance is a given, though if it all gets too much, you do get three stages of boost, so you can ease your way up from about 200bhp. It only weighs 595kg too, and you feel that in the way the Atom 4 moves – blistering in a straight line, and not much slower in corners.

BAC Mono

Briggs Automotive Company, BAC, launched the Mono in 2011, and to this day there’s been nothing quite like it – other than BAC’s own updated Monos and 2019’s more extreme Mono R. Speak to the Briggs brothers and their aim was clear: a road car completely uncompromised by normal road-car constraints. So you only get one seat, since a passenger is only dead weight, a central driving position, and a mechanical layout more racer than road car. It really is built for high speeds, being a bit clunky and industrial at a crawl, but extend it, and few cars are more exciting.

Bentley Flying Spur

Mechanically similar, we reckon the Flying Spur is just that bit cooler than Bentley’s own Continental GT. A proper Bentley really needs four doors, doesn’t it? The styling is grand and imposing and the cabin truly beautifully appointed if, ironically in this day and age, a little too festooned with buttons. Now driven by a V8 hybrid rather than the old W12, performance is truly effortless, and the drivetrain strikes the ideal balance between solitude and burbling V8 noises. Despite weighing 2.6 tonnes, it’s also great to drive, always managing to keep its mass in check.

Bentley Mulsanne

The Mulsanne disappeared from Bentley’s lineup in 2020, but we’ve still not forgotten it. Even more so than the Flying Spur it defined how a Bentley should feel – namely, incredibly luxurious and undemanding to drive, but still capable of surprising the driver with its abilities. The last Bentley to be fitted with the old ‘six and three-quarter litre’ V8 (making 505bhp as standard, 530bhp in Speed form, with 752lb ft and 811lb ft respectively), it moves so effortlessly that the tachometer needle rarely strays above about 2000rpm. Yet, as we found, you can also have a conversation at normal indoor volumes doing nearly 180mph on the autobahn…

Caterham 420 Cup

‘Few mechanical devices on four wheels are as entertaining or thrilling’ is how we summed up the Caterham 420 Cup in our full, five-star review. We could probably just leave it there – after all, Caterhams have always been about as good as it gets for automotive thrills, but the impressive thing is how the brand occasionally seems to one-up itself with a new model. The track-spec 420 Cup is just such a car, with a sequential gearbox, Bilstein dampers, and a roll cage thrown into the mix. What a car.

Caterham R500

By most standards Caterhams are already ‘super light’, but given Caterham applied the Superlight term to its R500 in 2008, you know it really wasn’t joking. With a 263bhp Duratec engine in place of the previous R500’s Rover K-series, a lightweight chassis and thinner body panels, Caterham got weight down to only 506kg, giving 528bhp per ton – more than a Bugatti Veyron. You got the same compromises as all Caterhams, but amplified thrills

Jaguar F-type SVR

The Jaguar F-type was not a car that felt like it needed a more extreme variant; after all, the F-type R finished an impressive second in eCoty 2014, to a Ferrari 458 Speciale. But in 2017 we got the F-type SVR, its supercharged V8 boosted by 25bhp and 15lb ft (to 567 and 516), a titanium and inconel exhaust, and a few suspension tweaks. Sure enough, it managed to be both incisive and still comfortable-riding, and of course, fairly brisk – 0-60mph took only 3.5sec. Overkill, perhaps – the noise was a little much – but a real British muscle car.

Land Rover Defender Octa

On the basis it’s getting harder to explore a car’s performance on the road these days, here’s a car that doesn’t even bother with the roads. Another JLR SVO project, Octa is to the Defender as the Project 7 and 8 were to their Jaguar counterparts, cleverly honed to excel in its chosen environment. The BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 makes 626bhp, which feels interesting indeed from the Defender’s high perch, but the suspension with its hydraulically-linked active dampers is more than up to whatever surface you fancy. It’s pretty hilarious, and very impressive indeed.

Lotus Emira

Time will tell if the Emira really is the final combustion-engined Lotus (given the brand’s EV strategy isn’t exactly roaring along) but if it is, it’s not a bad one to go out on. Great to look at and typically good to drive, the Emira feels like a proper Lotus but gets a lot closer to the likes of Porsche for quality than its predecessors ever did. The downside of this push upwards is expense, but you do now get a choice of the old Toyota V6 with a manual and an AMG-sourced turbo four with a DCT, for surprisingly different driving experiences. Some refinement is still needed, but we’re glad the Emira exists.

Lotus Esprit Sport 350

If you think the Nissan GT-R hung around for a while (15 years), or even the Lotus Elise (25 years), then the Esprit topped them both, its 1976 to 2004 span covering 28 years. Impressively, Lotus kept it relevant the entire time, from its wedgy 70s beginnings to the true supercar it became with the punchy Sport 300 and then the ultimate Esprit, the 3.5-litre, 349bhp twin-turbo V8-powered Sport 350. Already a master of mid-engined handling, the 350 looked and felt more aggressive, suiting a burgeoning cohort of people taking their cars on track – though Lotus built only 50 examples of its most extreme Esprit.

Lotus Evora

Nothing less than 2009’s evo Car of the year winner, the Evora was, and still is despite ending production in 2021, a great Lotus and a great driver’s car. That early eCoty winner seems surprisingly modest by today’s standards, its Toyota-sourced 3.5-litre V6 making ‘only’ 276bhp, one of the least powerful victors ever. But we all know better by now that power isn’t everything, especially in a Lotus, and while the Evora did gain a supercharger and bigger numbers as the years went on, the beautifully detailed steering, expansive and cab-forward view through the windscreen, and deft, well-controlled ride remained a constant. It still looks good too, we reckon – less exotic but more individualistic than the Emira that replaced it.

Lotus Exige

The Exige is another Lotus that evolved over the years, but we’re going for the original ‘S1’ version here, for its true road-racer feel. Barely heavier than the Elise it was so obviously based on, the 780kg Exige featured wings and splitters capable of generating 100kg of downforce at 100mph, and a roof to really pin you in with the feral noises produced by the two Rover K-series powerplants – one with 177bhp, the other 192bhp. The Exige added racer-style brutality to the all-encompassing Elise experience.

McLaren Artura

In some ways McLaren deserved the pain it went through in bringing out the Artura. It shouldn’t have gone so early with the car quite so unfinished. But as is often the way with these things, thanks to tweaks and iteration, it’s become perhaps the finest supercar of its type and one that does represent the best of what Britain is capable of.