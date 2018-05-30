‘Downsides? For all its brawn, the 5-litre supercharged V8 feels its age, and with a sharper-responding engine and gearbox the Project 8 Touring would be better still. That it finished just a single point behind the third-placed car demonstrates the high regard in which we hold the Jaguar.’ – Stuart Gallagher, evo editor-in-chief

Interior and tech

Perhaps another reason Project 8 didn’t fly out of the showrooms was that the interior wasn’t nearly as bespoke as the exterior (or the suspension for that matter). The cabin is clean and simple, a subtle mix of smooth black leather and Alcantara with some carbon highlights, but it’s still very like the stock XE’s because making bespoke interior parts in small batches simply didn’t make economic sense. Frustrating when the cabin of a BMW M3/4 is wildly different to a regular 3-series, but that’s economies of scale for you.

You do get superb Sabelt seats and a suede-rimmed wheel. You could opt for the Track Pack and have just the two seats, a pair of even more sculpted, manually shifted Sabelts with harness belts, plus a half cage instead of two seats in the rear. Out of the production run, 62 customers opted for the Track Pack.

MPG and running costs

Project 8 is thirsty. Oh boy, it’s thirsty. Officially, it’s capable of 25.7mpg combined, but at anything other than a steady, low-revs cruise this seems somewhat optimistic. On a recent drive we saw just shy of 13mpg, and while the normal owner’s experience will probably end up somewhere between those two numbers, potential figures in the low teens are within easy reach. The Cup 2s won’t be cheap to replace either once you’ve burned through a set, though in our experience the Michelin rubber puts up a pretty good fight even on track, so as a car unlikely to be used daily, changes shouldn’t be too regular.

Prices and checkpoints

For a number of years, used prices have languished below the original list price, but in the last 12 months, interest has grown. As with the Renault Mégane R26.R, another similarly focused car, it seems that the market took its time to wake up to just how special Project 8 is. Out of the 200, just 35 were sold in the UK, though the choice is wider because it was only built in left-hand drive.