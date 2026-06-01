The Polestar 5 has finally arrived as the Swedish brand’s flagship Porsche-rivalling four-door GT, after a five-year gestation. In that time, expensive electric cars of this kind have suffered a fall from grace where market and customer sentiments are concerned. One has to wonder if, like the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door and Jaguar Type 01, it isn’t late to the party Porsche’s Taycan started. We travelled to Barcelona to take on a leg of Polestar’s Grand Tour launch programme, from Gothenburg to the Sahara, to find out if it’s any good.

Advertisement - Article continues below

With the 5, Polestar is saying strong volumes are a ‘would-be-nice’ outcome and is managing expectations. Much like its spiritual predecessor, the Polestar 1 coupe, a car with which it shares its halo billing, the Polestar 5 is a distillation of the brand’s core values and the fullest expression of its engineering and design might.

If the market it’s wading into has aged like milk over the last half-decade, the 5’s design is still minty fresh, as if sent back from a more optimistic future. It’s long, low, sharply sculpted and its bespoke bonded aluminium architecture allows an almost supercar-like front wheel-arch-wing ratio.

Motors and performance