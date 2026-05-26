The Luce is a problem for Ferrari, but not in the way you think

The launch of an all electric Ferrari is enough to cause a stir amongst enthusiasts, but the brand has doubled down by giving it one of the most controversial designs imaginable. The Luce is a piece of design that will take some time to digest, but it’s not this that will cause the most disruption at Maranello.

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Its unusual proportions and ultra-slick aesthetic have grown on me since the covers came off in Rome on Monday. And while its dramatic departure from the Ferrari design language we know is still taking some time for me to understand, I feel this was the right move to make. An electrified Purosangue wouldn’t have stood a chance in attracting the new audience this car is built for. The only issue is, this tactic might just have worked too well.

> Ferrari Luce unveiled as bold 1035bhp four-door with the world’s most unusual wipers

Exterior design is one thing, but the Luce’s approach to the way occupants interact with it is, in a word, outstanding. Employing design studio LoveFrom to develop it from the ground-up not only means it’s radically different to Ferrari’s existing offerings, but leagues ahead in terms of tolerances, ergonomics and premium feel – regardless of whether you’re a fan of EVs or not, this is the interior you’d expect to see in an analogue V12 super GT.

Having now spent time inside the Luce, it’s abundantly clear that this cabin excels in departments virtually every other manufacturer has failed to perfect. Not only are the materials and tolerances the best in the industry, the software experience is too, with a cohesive integration with the hardware I’ve never experienced in a car before now. There’s a flaw, though: there are no current plans for this to trickle down to the rest of the range, at a time when opinions on Ferrari interiors are at a low point.

Behind the scenes, Ferrari is likely gauging response to this car before deciding whether to make such a radical move, but in the interim, Luce buyers could well find themselves preferring the feel of their five-seat electric family car to their 849 Testarossa. Granted, Ferrari has reintroduced a few physical buttons back to their touch-heavy lineup, but this is far from the perfect solution.

Admittedly, there are worse problems to have, but it’s one that could well put Ferrari spokespeople in a tricky position for the foreseeable. Either way, the customer response to Luce will be fascinating to observe.