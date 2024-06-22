Just a short drive from where I’m writing this, Ferrari crossed the line on this very day in 1947 to claim its first victory in the 125 S, the 1.5-litre V12 engined race car and the first Ferrari to win a Grand Prix, the Grand Prix of Rome. Eight decades on, Ferrari has returned to the Eternal City to do something equally as significant: launch its first all-electric car: This Ferrari Luce. After years of spy shots, technical reveals at that San Fran interior launch finally the car has been revealed. I’ve followed the Luce journey from the beginning and now I’ve seen what will undoubtedly be one of Maranello’s most significant, for good or bad.

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A ‘next-generation sports car’ is what Ferrari calls the Luce, developed in-line with its ambitions not to replace combustion power, but to expand its offerings to include all powertrain types from pure internal combustion, plug-in hybrid and all-electric, capturing a new set of customers in the process. Late last year Ferrari actually scaled back its electrification plans, with a new aim to have just 20 per cent of its sales come from pure electric models by 2030. V12s aren’t going anywhere.

The Luce is strictly electric, though, the first car sold by Ferrari with five seats and follows the Purosangue in being the only the second to be offered with four doors. It’s a complete departure from anything Italy’s iconic marque 79 years as manufacturer of road cars, most notably in terms of its exterior design (more on that to come), but in its approach to powertrain, chassis and interior technology too. According to Ferrari this is both the most usable and comfortable model it has produced, only it also happens to have more power than a LaFerrari.

Ferrari has revealed its first all-electric car: the Luce. Sam Jenkins has been to Rome to witness its reveal and take in its polarising design... 📷 @evosamj pic.twitter.com/8DDfG0lCih — evo magazine (@evomagazine) May 26, 2026

Powertrain, 0-62mph and top speed

The official number is 1036bhp, derived from electrified axles each featuring two fixed-ratio synchronous permanent magnet motors. This not only makes the car all-wheel drive, but also allows for torque vectoring capabilities far beyond those of an EV with a single motor on each axle. The motor tech is derived from that seen on Ferrari’s existing plug-in hybrid cars, utilising trick F1-derived Halbach array rotors to extract the most power from the least weight.