> Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport v Alpine A290 v Abarth 600e: have electric hot hatches caught up to petrol ones?

The Civic isn’t perfect however. Its 324bhp 2-litre turbocharged engine is revvy and responsive and comfortably outguns the A290, but there isn’t much depth or richness to the soundtrack. On a low-grip surface it’s trickier to drive on the edge, too. Where the Alpine feels playful, upright and on its toes, the Honda feels more serious and locked down, and the transition from grip to slip is more sudden. Particularly under power, where the Honda’s diff can lock up abruptly and spin both front wheels, spoiling your exit. You need a careful, precise touch to extract the best from it, but the Civic gives you all the tools and feedback you need to do so.

One of those tools is the superb manual gearbox. The accuracy and slickness of the throw mean you change gear as fast as you can move your hand, although – and this might sound like blasphemy – I’ve always felt the Type R’s shift could use a little more heft and mechanical feedback when slotting gears. Either way the gearbox is central to the Type R experience and makes you feel heroic when you grab a gear mid-corner at full chat, or execute a perfect downshift (even when it’s the computer rev-matching for you).

After being so busy and involved in the Type R, the A290 does feel a bit flat and one-dimensional. It nails the core tenets that make a good hot hatch, but you’re denied the points of interaction that make a truly great one. Is it even possible for an EV to reach those heights? Potentially. Imagine an A290 S or R, with Type R levels of feedback and control, perhaps a simulated gearshift system as found on Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N, and, importantly, much better range. That would go some way to bridging the gap. But, as it currently stands, petrol hot hatches are still king, and the Civic Type R is best of them all.

This story was first featured in evo issue 345.