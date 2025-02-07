Development of Jaguar’s upcoming all-electric Type 01 is in its final phase, with prototype cars on the road wearing an increasingly reduced level of camouflage. Jaguar’s now uncovered the interior, ahead of the full car’s reveal on 6 October 2026 in New York.

Jaguar Type 01 interior

We’ve seen plenty of the exterior over the last year or so, at least in disguised form. What we’ve had absolutely no idea about, is what the interior will be like. It could have gone either way, keeping with the ethereal futuristic vibe of the concept, or played it safe ready for production. Well, the interior’s now been revealed in full and the good news is that they’ve stayed bold. This isn’t like any production car interior on the market today.

Advertisement - Article continues below

What should at first be obvious is that nothing’s been carried over from Jaguar’s bygone era, or Land Rover. This isn’t simply a tarted-up Range Rover cabin transplanted into the Type 01. It’s all new, with a new twin-spoke wheel with bespoke controls, a totally new, expansive driver’s display, a new vertical control centre for climate and media and a virtual rear-view mirror sat at the base of the windscreen. Exactly how the driver interacts with its features isn’t clear as, perhaps concerningly, there are almost zero physical controls.

Jaguar’s making a lot of noise about the central spine of the cabin, that goes a long way towards establishing the four individual ‘spaces’ in the cabin for its four occupants. The design is reductive, minimalist but still assertive. It’s not totally bare and dystopian like a Tesla, with ‘hidden-until-needed technologies’ and distinctive accenting on the dashboard and central tunnel. The seats (or are they chairs?) are pretty special too – minimalist again but with contemporary, premium materials and a driving position designed as 'cossetting and confidence-inspiring' to befit a GT car. The view rearward looks all the way down the tunnel, past the rear seats and into the boot. Up above, an expansive panoramic glass roof. In all it’s very monolithic, very modern luxury. It makes a Rolls-Royce Spectre cabin look a bit old hat.