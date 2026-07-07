I’m a die-hard Jaguar fan. Here’s why I’m excited for the new Type 01 GT

When the Jaguar Type 00 Concept was revealed in December 2024, it was accompanied by marketing materials expressly designed to create a splutter of indignation that would last for the length of 2025. The trouble with Jaguar is that British people have insanely strong opinions about it, like the running order of Christmas Day or the way to make spaghetti bolognese. Except, the Jag version is like having those trenchant views while not actually celebrating Christmas or eating spag bol because too many people just didn’t buy its cars.

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In fact, it’s rarely seemed like good business to be Jaguar. Even in the heyday of the E-type, unfavourable exchange rates killed profits from Jag-crazed Americans, ultimately sending Jaguar into the arms of British Leyland. Since then the company has lurched through various efforts to sell more cars, trying to be retro but ending up as twee as a Beefeater teddy bear, then trying to be modern but lacking the financial muscle to match marketing strides with German rivals, especially on finance offers. The cars drove well and looked good but that wasn’t enough and something had to change.

The marketing campaign was clearly meant to drop a hand grenade into Jag-land. Given the blowback, it seems the marketing people forgot to run away after pulling the pin, but you can see what they were attempting to do. Equally, I can understand some of the upset from people who think the ideal Jaguar advert would feature Winston Churchill eating a roast bulldog on the bonnet of a D-type.

The new campaign, with its pastel colours and androgenous models, seemed to throw away everything from Jaguar’s past. A year after the Type 00 reveal there were some tasteful new shots of a 1935 SS Jaguar, an E-type, an XJ-S and the new concept, but I doubt the traditionalists were appeased. In their minds, the proper Jaguars of old had gone forever. But I’m not so sure.

In December, mirthphobic design boss Gerry McGovern appeared to abruptly leave the company, triggering rumours that the entire new Jag project was about to be canned. Management went into damage limitation mode to prove otherwise. The plan for new models is still in place, they said. The money is still being spent re-fitting the Solihull plant to build them. The first new Jag is on its way and we’ve got a fleet of 150 prototypes to prove it. In fact, would you like to come over for a ride in one?