I’m a die-hard Jaguar fan. Here’s why I’m excited for the new Type 01 GT
A bit of exposure to what will become the Type 01 has reassured our man it’ll be a proper Jaguar, but not that it’ll sell
When the Jaguar Type 00 Concept was revealed in December 2024, it was accompanied by marketing materials expressly designed to create a splutter of indignation that would last for the length of 2025. The trouble with Jaguar is that British people have insanely strong opinions about it, like the running order of Christmas Day or the way to make spaghetti bolognese. Except, the Jag version is like having those trenchant views while not actually celebrating Christmas or eating spag bol because too many people just didn’t buy its cars.
In fact, it’s rarely seemed like good business to be Jaguar. Even in the heyday of the E-type, unfavourable exchange rates killed profits from Jag-crazed Americans, ultimately sending Jaguar into the arms of British Leyland. Since then the company has lurched through various efforts to sell more cars, trying to be retro but ending up as twee as a Beefeater teddy bear, then trying to be modern but lacking the financial muscle to match marketing strides with German rivals, especially on finance offers. The cars drove well and looked good but that wasn’t enough and something had to change.
The marketing campaign was clearly meant to drop a hand grenade into Jag-land. Given the blowback, it seems the marketing people forgot to run away after pulling the pin, but you can see what they were attempting to do. Equally, I can understand some of the upset from people who think the ideal Jaguar advert would feature Winston Churchill eating a roast bulldog on the bonnet of a D-type.
The new campaign, with its pastel colours and androgenous models, seemed to throw away everything from Jaguar’s past. A year after the Type 00 reveal there were some tasteful new shots of a 1935 SS Jaguar, an E-type, an XJ-S and the new concept, but I doubt the traditionalists were appeased. In their minds, the proper Jaguars of old had gone forever. But I’m not so sure.
In December, mirthphobic design boss Gerry McGovern appeared to abruptly leave the company, triggering rumours that the entire new Jag project was about to be canned. Management went into damage limitation mode to prove otherwise. The plan for new models is still in place, they said. The money is still being spent re-fitting the Solihull plant to build them. The first new Jag is on its way and we’ve got a fleet of 150 prototypes to prove it. In fact, would you like to come over for a ride in one?
Normally I don’t like pre-prod ride-along stories because there’s only so much you can tell from the passenger seat and it’s pointless trying to speculate on the driving experience. But I’m also nerdishly fascinated by prototype cars, and by what’s going on at Jag, so I jumped at the chance to be driven very briskly around the Gaydon test track by JLR vehicle engineering director Matt Becker in a camouflaged example of what’s currently known only by its codename, X900.
Things got off to a good start when Becker explained that early in the project they’d borrowed some old models from the company’s heritage collection and discovered one particular car that embodied what they should strive for with the next one. Brilliantly, it was an XJ-C from the 1970s. Then Becker started to talk about how the new car, despite 1000 horsepower from three electric motors, should never try to ‘snap your neck’ but had to be refined, composed, comfortable and relaxing. The philosophy, he added, one hand lightly on the wheel at some very autobahn-y speeds, is power in reserve.
You know it’s there if you need it. This started to sound familiar. Many years ago I owned a 1999 Jaguar XJR, which was a fabulously calming car with a certain quiet confidence about it. I rarely used the full might of its supercharged V8, but it was nice knowing it was there. My old Jag also had a low ceiling, but then you sat low down in the car, which meant it felt cosy rather than cramped. There’s a strong hint of that inside the new car too.
After a runabout in a test car, the Jaguar people decided to show a bit of leg and pulled the cover back on a signed-off styling model for the new GT. It’s surprisingly similar to the concept but it also looks very long and low and thin, like the Jags of old. The D-pillar reminded me of the XJ-S, and I mean that as a compliment. On brief acquaintance, I liked it.
I just don’t know if buyers will embrace the striking, minimalist looks – definitely skating to where the puck will be in car design terms but a bold move in a world that’s used to Jags being curvy – or pay over 100 grand for it. The Type 01 won’t look like a trad Jag and it won’t cost the same as a trad Jag but, despite what the marketing to date might suggest, it seems to be aiming for a low-slung, laid-back, easy-going, loveable spirit of speaking softly while carrying a very big stick. As a former XJ owner, that sounds to me like a Jaguar. Plus, in the months since that ride, Ferrari has unveiled the Luce and Mercedes-AMG the new electric AMG GT 4-door. Suddenly the new Jag doesn't look so controversial...