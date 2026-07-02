Design slogans tend to be on the wrong side of cringeworthy but ‘Modern Solid’ is an entirely accurate way of describing the Superb. It’s not as traditionally handsome as the B8 before it but it’s still a fine, regal-looking thing, with a premium presentation above its station. Something the Superb has always managed. All the same, the Passat probably looks a bit more svelte.

Inside is where things get really impressive, however. Frankly, VW itself Audi and even Porsche, could learn a thing or two. Parts of the Superb’s cabin are a stroke of brilliance, with tactile physical controls, impressive ergonomics and strong material quality. The steering wheel is missing its central spoke, but eschews any infuriating haptics for proper buttons, and even nice high-quality scroll wheels. Yes, the 13-inch touchscreen is familiar but the Superb doesn’t hide its climate controls within it. Rather, a trio of rotary ‘smart dials’, with screens inside, make adjusting the climate both intuitive and even enjoyable thanks to their tactility.

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The seats are comfortable and the materials across the cabin are strong in terms of quality. That being said, the top-spec Laurin & Clement trim does cost a bit too much compared to other models without a commensurate bump in quality and appointment. The SE L we tested was pleasant enough in terms of its trim and kit levels, though the slightly more supportive seats add appeal to Sportline models.

What’s worth bearing in mind is how much boot space you need, as with the battery placed under the boot floor, the PHEV models give up 180 litres on the 690-litre non-hybrid estates. That said, 510 litres is still decent for a PHEV.

Price and rivals

The Skoda Superb range starts from £36,800 for a bottom-spec 1.5 TSI SE. The estate version is £38,135. The most expensive L&K 272PS iV Superb costs from £50,345 in hatch form and £51,390 for the 2.0 TSI estate. At the time of writing, the 272PS iV was not available in estate form. Our advice is to be sure which Superb best fits your use case.

Rivals? As we said above, the traditional repmobile is largely dead. Volkswagen’s Passat is a more expensive but well-equipped estate alternative, from £40,875. BMW’s 3-series offers superior driving dynamics, from £44,625, though that is for the 180bhp 320i. The Mercedes CLA, while nowhere near as practical, can be had for Superb money too, in both saloon and Shooting Brake form too.