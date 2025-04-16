In a time of such upheaval in the automotive industry, it shouldn’t be so easy to forget a long-standing nameplate that continues to endure. Yet here I am, reminding you that Volkswagen still sells the Passat. Just.

Now into its ninth-generation no less, the Passat has been relegated to ‘petrol/hybrid alternative to the ID.7,’ as an estate-only offering for the first time, priced from £39,840. With the Zero Emission Vehicle mandate and associated fines (reduced though they are), manufacturers are liable for a hit on every ICE unit that takes them over the sales volume threshold. As such the ‘Passat or nothing’ customer, rare as they surely are, might just receive thanks from VW for not bothering, or looking elsewhere.

The thing is though, you shouldn’t. Because while EVangelists would uncharitably dismiss it as vestigial of a legacy brand’s bygone heyday, I say it’s a rare reminder of how good cars used to be, back when they were lighter, simpler and their proprietors could afford to build them properly. I don’t need to tell you that a Volkswagen Passat isn’t ostensibly an evo car but you’ll know how much we appreciate – and miss – a level of honesty and Piëchian togetherness that’s all too rare from the Group these days, save for much of Skoda’s (internal combustion) output.

So to the Passat. To look at there’s a bit of the smoothed-over lozenge language pioneered by the slightly awkward ID cars. Draped over a conventional estate shape, though, it works well enough. R-Line design elements – that schnoz – might be a bit much, but it’s a handsome thing, with those ‘IQ Light’ matrix LED lights adding a bit of night time jewelry to the look, not to mention that they bathe the road ahead in a crisp, crystalline glow.