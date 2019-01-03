Best saloon cars 2026 – four door cars that are fast and fun

The best sports and super saloons are still cars for all occasions, able to lunge across long distances with the best GTs and deliver near-sports and supercar thrills on the very best roads. In between, they are faithful family expresses, with decent boot space, four doors and Isofix. They’re attractive, even a little aggressive to look at, enough to catch glances of admiration from those who know. But they should also be unassuming and unpretentious to most others, almost blending in with the traffic around them, while doing all the same jobs without compromise.

This is an arena that has in the past been largely defined and dominated by the trifecta of German giants, Audi, BMW and Mercedes. They built their core lineups and reputations with a beloved bloodline of three-box machines but contenders and pretenders have always stepped up.

Despite the challenges facing traditional high-performance cars, the sports saloon and super saloon still have an immediate future thanks to electrification. This means that this list will likely look very different in 12 months' time as hybrid and electric powertrains change the performance saloon landscape. Surely the new 630bhp hybridised Audi RS5 is in with a shot of an addition, while the new BMW M5, Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, new Porsche Taycan Turbo and Audi e-tron GT, already feature.

Best sports saloons 2026

Mercedes-AMG E53

Prices from £92,140

Pros – Looks like an AMG, goes like an AMG, drives like an AMG…

Cons – Doesn’t sound like one

We were worried when the Mercedes-AMG E53 first arrived. Dispensing with a proper, bombastic V8 in exchange for a straight-six with a hybrid system was a punchy choice. For sure, the new powertrain delivers the numbers - it’s good for 577bhp and 553lb ft - but it’s not quite the emotional fulcrum like AMG motors bygone.