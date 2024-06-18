evo verdict

It has the impossible task of replacing the much-admired and covetted AMG E63 S, but even with the loss of two cylinders, gaining an additional battery pack and electric motor and associated weight the Mercedes-AMG E53 remains a super saloon (or estate) that has every right to wear its AMG badging. Impressively agile with smart damping and tight body control it’s effortlessly fast and refined. Just like its V8 predecessor.

Its hybrid powertrain adds a versatility and capability the old V8 couldn’t hope to replicate, but there’s no ignoring that the E53 doesn’t inherit the old car’s charisma and personality. For the time being this is the Mercedes-AMG flagship supersaloon and estate, one that remains as fast, capable and technically impressive as its rivals. Some will ignore it for not having eight-thumping cylinders, but the E53 rarely leaves you wanting anything else.

If you’ve been left cold by BMW’s M5, which requires a physics degree to extract the best from its drive modes, the E53 offers a more straightforward approach to the supersaloon recipe, giving up outright performance for a more engaging driving experience.

Mercedes-AMG E53 in detail – background and model range

​​​​For now the E53 in saloon and estate form is the most potent Mercedes E-class you can buy. At least until Mercedes-AMG finishes the development of its next-generation hybrid V8 powertrain (as revealed in the new S-Class) and resurrects the E63 nameplate. Although this won’t be until 2027. In terms of pricing and performance, it's positioned between the top-end BMW 5-series that is the M550e and the full-fat M5, with the saloon starting at £93,965 and the estate from £94,390.