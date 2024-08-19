Mercedes-AMG E63 S Fast Fleet test – six months in the 600bhp BMW M5 rival

You generally know what to expect when the latest addition to the evo Fast Fleet pulls up in the car park. Chances are a number of us on the team will already have spent time with the latest incumbent. Nine times out of ten we request a car to run on the fleet because we know there is more to be had from it. More to learn, more to enjoy, more to uncover. These are vehicles we want to know as much about as possible.

Then there are the cars some of us haven’t gelled with; cars that make you feel a bit of an outlier because you’re not as fulsome in your praise for them as your colleagues are – as I wasn’t when it came to AMG’s E63 S. Impressed by its turn of speed, accuracy and how its focus appeared to be purely on getting from A to anywhere as aggressively as possible, its always-on hardcore nature was a turn- off for me when an M5 Competition or Panamera was parked alongside.

After six months and over 8000 miles, not only has my view of it changed for the positive, but those once highly regarded rivals have required reappraisal, too. Thoughts that the E63’s constant pent-up aggression and straining-at-the-leash feel that had irritated on earlier group tests would be close to unbearable day-to-day dissolved into the background within the first week.