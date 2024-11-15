You can’t call yourself a petrol-head unless you’ve owned an Alfa.’ Isn’t that the saying? If so, I’m a fully paid-up petrolhead: a 1967 Alfa Giulia Sprint GT with my name on the V5, if only for 18 months until it was sold to pay architect fees for the Gen 1 ‘Meaden Project’ house build.

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Being an Alfista is an affliction you die with, not from, but that doesn’t mean palliative care isn’t welcome. Especially when it comes in the form of the rather gorgeous evo Fast Fleet Giulia Veloce. I wasn’t its original custodian – John Barker nabbed it first – but once I got my mitts on it, I didn’t let it go.

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It’s fair to say the four-cylinder Giulia is comprehensively overshadowed by its more buxom V6-engined sister. Not for nothing is that car described as a four-door Ferrari. We’ve been fortunate to run a couple of them over the years and were completely smitten by its looks, performance and practicality. Yet, as we’ve come to discover, in many ways the ‘lesser’ Giulia matches the Quadrifoglio, or even betters it in certain respects.

Styling-wise it doesn’t have quite the same muscled physique, but it’s still comfortably amongst the very best-looking four-door saloons money can buy. On-paper, £48k seems like a lot of money for a four-cylinder saloon, but the Veloce looks a million dollars. The wheels help – who doesn’t love a classic teledial design? – but the overall shape and proportions are spot-on, its perfect nose being the antidote for BMW’s increasingly porcine snouts.