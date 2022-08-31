A 3000-mile marathon in the 191mph Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio reveals its hidden talent

'It’s a great long-distance machine,’ said deputy editor James Taylor while chatting about his Giulia long-termer. A lightbulb immediately pinged on in my head: I had a long distance to cover soon – a 450-mile run up to the Scottish Highlands for a holiday – so it would surely be remiss of me not to verify the Alfa’s abilities in this department by borrowing it for the week in question.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Or at least that was my excuse. I actually just wanted to grab some time in the Quadrifoglio, but it soon became apparent that it really is a great long-distance machine. It’d been a while since I’d been in one, and I’d forgotten how remarkably relaxed its ride is when the DNA selector is left in Normal. We’re talking properly supple, with none of the underlying firmness so often found in its obvious rivals. Instead the Alfa feels like a car designed to work as best it possibly can on the road, not with half an eye on lap times. How refreshing.

> BMW M3 (G80) review – still the best reason not to buy a Mercedes C63

Meanwhile, at a motorway cruise the twin-turbo V6 fades into the background, barely audible as it lugs along in top (eighth) at around 1500rpm, sipping unleaded at a rate of just over 30 miles to the gallon. Tyre noise from the 245- and 285-section Pirellis is largely unobtrusive too, so in-cabin conversations can be held without resorting to raised voices. And I never gave the seats a moment’s thought, which must mean they are perfectly comfortable and supportive. As the miles slip by oh-so effortlessly, the only real concern is keeping your pace in check, so well does the Quadrifoglio disguise its speed – even from the passenger seat, where 70-something feels more like high-50s and can have you wondering why the driver doesn’t get a wriggle on.