Why car bosses are quietly scrapping their multi-billion pound EV plans

We’ve said it many times recently, but who would be an automotive CEO or product planner right now? Aside from dedicating your life to engineering ADAS systems in the knowledge the first thing anyone in their right mind does is switch them off, attempting to formulate and execute a cohesive and consistent long-lead product strategy must surely be the most thankless task imaginable.

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In recent times we’ve heard from a succession of top-tier brands announcing radical changes of plan. And no wonder, for compared to the stability of the ’00s and ’10s, the ’20s are proving to be absolute carnage thanks to economic uncertainty fuelled by conflict, tariffs and the increasing pressures of achieving Net Zero. A slump in sales of premium and luxury cars to China and a lack of confidence in residual values of top-end EVs being an additional kick in the goolies for all the major European car brands.

> Porsche confirms no electric 911 as it revises product plans

We’re all well-versed in Porsche’s woes and the steps being taken to address the catastrophic nose-dive in profits. New boss Michael Leiters has been quick to clarify the company’s plans to slow the transition to EV by pushing its commitment to continue developing petrol engines – in pure ICE and PHEV applications – well into the 2030s. He’s also reported to have canned the EV-only Boxster and Cayman in favour of a PHEV powertrain that will also find its way into the 911.