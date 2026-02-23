Lamborghini’s plans for an all-electric model are officially cancelled, the Italian brand has confirmed. It will instead double down on plug-in hybrid models that retain their combustion engines, including a fourth model in the range.

The fate of the electric car that was to be its fourth model, previewed by the 2023 Lanzador concept and initially intended to be electric, has been up in the air since last year. On the Lanzador’s reveal in August 2023, Lamborghini said it could be introduced as early as 2027, but it later said the car wouldn’t arrive before 2030.

It also fended off concerns about how it would instil a silent, engineless car with the believable character of a Lamborghini, the company’s recently departed CTO Rouven Mohr telling evo that ‘the thrills will be different for sure but they will not be less exciting’. These reassurances clearly didn’t convince potential customers, with whom Lamborghini has had a close dialogue over the last year when gauging appetite and judging whether to proceed.

‘The original roadmap envisaged the introduction of a fully electric Urus by the end of the decade, followed by a fully electric fourth model line,’ the company said in a statement.

‘However, following extensive analysis and ongoing dialogue with dealers and customers, it became clear that the pace of adoption of pure BEV vehicles has slowed considerably, particularly within the luxury super sports segment, where demand remains very limited.’

Lamborghini’s plans: No EVs but more hybrids are coming

So, what is the plan? Well, Lamborghini has no intention of throttling back. Its hybridisation strategy has worked well, delivering cars in the Revuelto, Temerario and Urus SE that satisfy customers in terms of character and performance but also legislative pressures. It comes as no surprise that more of the same is the order of the day. Basically, the electric Lanzador is dead, long live the Lanzador PHEV and, indeed, a next-generation Urus PHEV.

‘We have already announced that the next generation of Urus, scheduled for launch in 2029, will be introduced as a plug-in hybrid,’ the company has stated. ‘Similarly, the fourth model line will debut as a plug-in hybrid in its first generation.