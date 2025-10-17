Maserati MCPura review – redemption for the MC20?

But as quickly as your confidence and commitment grows in the MCPura, it takes a plunge when you first stand on the brakes at speed for a slow corner. Like the last MC20 we drove, the brake-by-wire system lacks feel and bite at the top of its travel, which is unsettling when trying to bleed off just the right amount of speed. You don’t get the stopping power you expect until you’re deep into the pedal, which can lead you to braking further into corners than is ideal to get it slowed down. Whether it’s a limitation of the brake-by-wire system or the preferred feel for Maserati engineers, the brakes should be intuitive and reassuring in a car with so much potential, and they're not.

It’s a shame because once settled in a corner, there’s real subtlety and nuance to the MCPura. The steering is lovely, quick but not hyperactive with nicely judged weighting, and you can lean on the scrub from the front tyres, feed the throttle and precisely control the level of slip with your right foot. The explosive engine suggests this might be intimidating but it’s not, and you can use the power to get the rear moving almost imperceptibly. It can be more lairy with the ESC off but that’s not really it’s style – it’s more about flow and precision, playing with minute angles and picking the road apart with accuracy. In this sense the MCPura actually feels more finely balanced than the more extreme GT2 Stradale on the road, which feels like it has all its grip planted at the rear, and is trickier to drive in that sweet neutral zone as a result.

The limitations we found with the MC20 were the brakes (still not fixed) and ultimate suspension control on gnarly roads. In its softest settings it could ground out through compressions, but firmer modes disrupted the sense of flow. These roads aren’t an ultimate test of its control but the MCPura does feel more cohesive, not being jarring or harsh when stiffened up, with a feeling of strength in the structure as it picks off imperfections – with the proviso that UK roads might expose the cracks.

Here and now, though, it’s an easy car to fall for. Both the Ferrari 296 and McLaren Artura are more complete supercars, but the MCPura is one with a unique character that can happily lean into a GT-style role, and deliver an intense thrill when the moment comes to unleash it. It hasn’t quite stolen our hearts like it once did, but we’re glad it still exists as an unapologetically pure alternative to the hybrid norm.