Theatre is something we usually associate with supercars. Visceral sound tracks and lateral acceleration typically associated with a NASA training programme are what most believe to be responsible, and so rarely is theatre something associated with cars from any other segment. As it turns out though, there’s one virtually silent saloon car that has it in abundance: the Rolls-Royce Phantom.

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The eighth-generation car we have here has been on sale for almost a decade now, but even so, there’s quite literally nothing that has come close to its position at the absolute peak of the luxury segment. Rolls-Royce certainly charges you for the privilege though, with this particular car optioned to just shy of £500,000, so we lived with one to find out if it can ever be worth the price tag.

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With the body-coloured aero wheel covers on this car, it at least has the presence to match its price, which shouldn’t be a surprise given it’s one of the longest production cars on sale. Stately is the first word that comes to mind, but some passing pedestrians referred to it as having ‘aura’, which on this occasion I have to agree with. It looks as if it shouldn’t be out on the road without a convoy of support cars, and the level of finish is beyond anything else you can buy now. The incredible chrome detailing on this car is a particular highlight, with the vertical slats in the grille reminiscent of turbine blades in a jet engine. Funny, that.

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

Twin-turbo V12 defies modern trends

Advanced active 'Planar' suspension system

Unique calibration for its eight-speed ZF transmission