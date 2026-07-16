This wasn’t a part of the original plan. Had things gone the way Mercedes-Benz expected, the Mercedes A-class hatchback would not still be in production. But the wild predictions for the future of electrification in the early 2020s did not come to pass and so the now eight-year-old A-class continues to be a strong contributor to the German brand’s bottom line. Not only does the A-class survive but it’s set for replacement in 2029 by the next-generation car. This model is expected to be offered as an EV with the option of a hybrid, a-la the current Mercedes CLA with which it’ll share the MMA platform.

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That means the current Mercedes A-class has another two years to endure and will have by the end of its tenure, seen-off three generations of Volkswagen Golf, two generations of BMW 1 series and two generations of Audi A3 (the latter also getting a stay of execution for similar bottom line-preserving reasons).

The question then, is whether a car that was first conceived in the late 2010s is still up to it in 2026. At least in terms of design, it still looks properly sharp, retaining the sporty headlights and overall design language the flagship SL would in 2022 adopt. Isn’t it usually the cooking model that gets trickle-down features and styling? Oh well. Either way, none are looking at the A-class thinking it’s old hat.

Engines, gearbox and performance