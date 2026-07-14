I think we can all agree that the 400bhp Ariel Atom 4R is no slouch: a power-to-weight ratio of 611bhp per ton – better than a Lamborghini Revuelto – and 0-62 in 2.7sec testify to its searing pace. So if I told you ‘Yeah, it’s quick, but it’s not all that’, you’d think I’d lost it, but let me explain.

Advertisement - Article continues below

You know when you’ve been on the motorway for so long that when you take a slip road and slow to 40mph, it feels like you’re at walking pace? That’s what it feels like when you’ve been lapping in the 525bhp Atom 4RR as hard as you dare and, out of curiosity, you turn the engine map back down to the one that gives ‘only’ 400bhp. Sure, it’s still punchy, but it doesn’t have the devastating impact of 525bhp.

Sounds crazy, doesn’t it? Trust me, it feels even crazier. The new 4RR gets to 62mph in just 2.4sec, which is startling, but more impressive is that it gets from zero to 100mph in just 5.1sec. Just as remarkably, it doesn’t seem to slow down much after that, which is a new sensation in a car that, even with front and rear wings, is about as aerodynamic as some fallen-over scaffolding. Ariel claims a top speed of 175mph and I have no reason to doubt it.

Booking Pembrey Circuit was definitely a good idea, though the five-hour drive to south Wales to meet the Ariel crew gives me plenty of time to ponder the wisdom of sticking my hand up to drive the 4RR. Vague misgivings become intrusive thoughts: ‘Nomex or not…? Will I regret not ordering that new full-face helmet…? I hope it doesn’t rain…’ The last of those is in the hands of the gods, of course, and they are in a devilish mood, for after almost a month of unbroken sunshine, the weather has properly broken. The forecast was decidedly iffy, so I packed my waterproofs and accepted that it would chuck it down.