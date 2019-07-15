Best trackday cars 2026 – circuit stars from Caterham to Valkyrie
Some of the world's most visceral, engaging track cars have emerged in recent times – these are our favourites
If you think track cars are unyielding and uncompromising, you’d be wrong. At least, you’d be wrong about the very best track cars, which are more nuanced than that. The best track cars welcome their drivers, offering astonishing performance for those with experience, and a clear path for progression and development for those with plenty to learn. You could even describe some of the very best track cars as comfortable. A track car you can't stand to do more than a few laps in is virtually pointless, after all.
The very best track cars have a little more depth, with real attention paid to how that performance is delivered and what the driver needs to put in, in order to get the best out of it. The best track cars aren’t just race cars with restrictors removed. It’s important these cars have room for error in their dynamics. They need to be tools for education and forgiving to an extent to best serve the market they’re aimed at. They also need to be accommodating enough that you don’t want to get out after two laps because you’re sweating, your back’s in tatters and your body aches…
Track day stalwarts from Caterham and Ariel make the cut, but also extreme, single-minded supercars from the likes of Porsche and Aston Martin. So in no particular order, here are the best track day cars you can buy now that’ll make every turn-in, apex and straight a pleasure. And remember, whether you have one of these dedicated track attack machines in your possession or not, you’re welcome to join us on circuit at one of our evo Trackdays, with the 2026 season well underway
Best track day cars 2026
- Alpine A110 R Ultime
- Praga Bohema
- Dallara EXP
- Caterham Seven
- Ariel Atom 4R
- McLaren Artura Trophy Evo
- Manthey Racing Porsche 911 GT3 RS
- Honda Civic Type R
- Radical SR3 XXR
- Porsche 911 GT3
- Spartan
- Revolution 500 Evo
- Aston Martin Valkyrie
Alpine A110 R Ultime
- Pros – The ultimate A110
- Cons – Eyewatering price
- evo rating: 5 stars
We grew to love the Alpine A110 R which, with its broad scope of adjustability, can be tuned to be a delightful road car or a focused track car. Life 110’s upgrade package took it further still… then Alpine itself, seemingly in a fit of emotional lunacy, did what it did to conceive the ultra limited, ultra extreme A110 R Ultime as a goodbye to its beloved sports car.
The significantly revised aero adds 160kg of downforce by comparison to the A110 R but it’s what’s going on underneath that defies belief. The Ultime sports effectively a new transmission, still a dual-clutch but with six forward gears instead of seven, omission of the last gear allowing the other six to be beefed up. This in order to be able to reliably transmit to the Ultime’s increased power (up to 340bhp on 103 octane fuel) to the rear wheels. It also gets a 10mm wider track, Michelin Cup 2 tyres, AP Racing brakes and 20-way adjustable Ohlins dampers. The result is an A110 at its extreme best.
‘An R will let you back off and still have a good time, whereas the Ultime never relaxes and always seems to be asking for more commitment. It is unashamedly extreme, and we could understand if plenty of people drove both the R (or even the standard A110) and the Ultime and preferred the former. However, it is also absolutely wonderful that it exists.’ – Henry Catchpole, evo contributor.
Praga Bohema
- Pros – A cut-price Aston Martin Valkyrie
- Cons – That price is still seven figures…
- evo rating: 4.5 stars
If you know Praga, you’re probably imagining what is effectively a race car, not unlike a Radical or a Revolution. The Czech company’s latest work however has been closer to the rarified road-going hypercar space, albeit with a retained focus on track performance. This almost insectoid device is the £1.5million Praga Bohema, with disparate sheets of windtunnel-honed carbonfibre coachwork clothing a carbonfibre monocoque chassis and in the middle, a development of the 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 you might be familiar with from Nissan’s GT-R, upgraded by Litchfield to 700bhp.
With cars of this nature there’s always a chance that the extraordinary collection of parts will not coalesce into a cohesive whole. Not so here. The Bohema is an approachable, balanced track car. Its limits are enormously high but once you’re dancing around them, it doesn’t bite your head off. It’s extraordinarily fast, of course, but once you have your eye in, the intimidation factor dissipates. Some hypercars, bizarrely, are better suited to the temperature-controlled lockups their owners stow them away in, to accrue value like a blue-chip stock, than track work. Not so the Bohema.
‘The most similar machine in character I’ve driven on track is an LMP3 car: there’s the same sense of glued-down stability, and an endless well of engine muscle to draw from. Goodwood is a fast enough place to feel the aero surfaces painting the Bohema into the road. This both gives you confidence and a sense of trepidation in approaching the Bohema’s handling limits, given that they’re so high. But when you do, its balance is approachable. It’s safe, stable; unruffled, even. But still engaging and rewarding.’ – James Taylor, evo deputy editor
Dallara EXP
- Pros – Enormous track performance that's predictable and usable
- Cons – £80k price hike over the Stradale
- evo rating: 5 stars
Hugely important in a track car is trusting what you’re buying. This is a car you’re going to be travelling in at high speed and placing a lot of faith in its componentry to perform as advertised, hold together and let you enjoy a circuit safely. Big names matter in this arena, which is why this car is off to a great start before you’ve even seen it: Dallara. Jump in a Dallara and you’re in safe hands, with the company producing numerous single-seater racing car chassis, as well as supplying platforms for Cadillac, BMW and soon McLaren in the Hypercar class at Le Mans.
The Dallara EXP is the roofless track-prepared development of the Stradale, its first home-grown car in its multi-decade history. The EXP weighs just 890kg, can produce up to 1240kg of downforce at 180mph and as a result of both of these stats, doesn’t need ceramic brakes to be able to stop on a penny, even with the speeds its 493bhp can get it to. The balance is forgiving, with transparent controllable flurries of over and understeer if so provoked.
‘The EXP has the character of a race car – the stability, the ability to mash the brakes like a leg-press – but it’s a car built for enjoyment rather than to be a tool for a job. Its limits are high, and it takes confidence and commitment to approach them, but it’s predictable and on your side when you do. It wants to support you; it wants you to have a good time.’ – James Taylor, evo deputy editor.
Caterham Seven
- Pros – The Thrill of Driving in as granular a form as is possible
- Cons – Narrow body can be a squeeze
- evo rating: 5 stars
With every distraction and every ounce of fat carved away, the Caterham Seven distils driving into its core components. The formula has remained fundamentally the same since the Caterham's spiritual predecessor – the Lotus Seven – arrived in the late ’50s, but gradual evolution has seen the Seven become a physical, raw and formidable track car today.
With a range that spans from the dainty, vintage-style Super Seven series and all the way to the crazed, supercharged 620R, speccing the ultimate Seven is somewhat of a minefield, but fear not – evo has done all the work for you. To coincide with the magazine's 25th anniversary and Caterham's 50th, we partnered with the British car maker to produce the Seven evo25 Edition; a unique spec of Caterham that combines our favourite elements from existing models. With a 210bhp Ford Duratec motor, adjustable 420 Cup-derived Bilstein dampers and a selection of track-oriented options, the evo25 is glorious to drive on track but at home on the road too – covering distance in the snug, cosy cockpit with the dampers softened off is no hardship. Unsurprisingly, neither is belting around your favourite circuit.
‘The way the Caterham smears its way through fast corners is hugely satisfying, largely because of the raw speed, but also because of the confidence it gives you and how it communicates its limits. There’s tons of grip, but it’s always malleable, so you can l-e-a-n into the increasing lateral load until the front, rear or, as is more likely, both ends slowly relinquish their hold.’ – Richard Meaden, evo co-founder and editor-at-large.
Ariel Atom 4R
- Pros – One of the ultimate four-wheeled thrills
- Cons – All the options double that price
- evo rating: 5 stars
The Ariel Atom represents the pinnacle of track day thrills. At the top of the current range is the wild, all-compassing Atom 4R – it's hard to think of another car that's so exquisitely technical yet primal and raw in character. Its Civic Type R-derived turbocharged engine kicks out 400bhp and it weighs less than 700kg, but adjustable traction control and ABS mean that the potential of the 4R doesn't feel hopelessly out of reach. As your trust in the car (and yourself) grows, the Atom takes you into an entirely new realm on a circuit.
If you’re after something a bit different from Ariel, the Nomad 2 is also an absolute blast, its long-travel off-road suspension giving it an endlessly fun roly-poly character. It’s not one for setting lap times, but you’ll probably have as wide a grin as GT3 RS drivers at a track day.
‘The R’s very-best-of-everything philosophy has created an extraordinary driving experience. It’s the most suitable Atom for use on track, of course; but what I didn’t expect was for it to be such a well-rounded experience on the road, too.’ – James Taylor, evo deputy editor.
McLaren Artura Trophy Evo
- Pros – The full race car experience made accessible
- Cons – Full race car means you’ll need a tow rig
- evo rating: 5 stars
You probably won’t climb out of a McLaren Artura wishing it had more performance, but with the track-only Trophy Evo version, McLaren has ramped up the capability of its ‘baby’ mid-engined supercar to a stunning degree. With a dry-sumped 3-litre twin turbo V6, no hybrid system, a full aero package and slick tyres, it’s massively exciting yet accessible to drive – and a gateway into McLaren’s Trophy race series.
> McLaren Artura Trophy Evo review
With 612bhp at your disposal the Evo feels massively quick, but it’s the cornering performance that leaves the biggest impression. Make the most of its high-speed grip and neutral handling and it’ll lap close to GT3 pace. If you’re a (very) wealthy racing fan, there aren’t many better ways to spend a quarter of a million pounds.
‘It’s a truly entertaining, fulfilling experience to drive and – given its remit is for customers to enjoy themselves, as well as potentially progressing further up the GT racing ladder – it nails the dynamic side of its brief comprehensively.’ – James Taylor, evo deputy editor.
Manthey Racing Porsche 911 GT3 RS
- Pros – The ultimate track-focused 911
- Cons – A big cost (£100,000) for an upgrade kit
- evo rating: 5 stars
Absolutely the Porsche 911 GT3 RS is all the track car most could ever need. This entry is as much an endorsement of the eCoty 2023 winner as it is a mention that, if you want the ultimate road-legal track car, the Manthey Racing GT3 RS takes it a step further still.
The GT3 RS’s immense performance and grip are almost otherworldly when it’s good for 860kg of downforce at 177mph, let alone over 1000kg. If the standard GT3 RS genuinely feels like a 911 Cup car with number plates, the Manthey Racing GT3 RS, certainly in appearance, is something altogether more extreme. Worth noting, it manages that increase in downforce without adding any drag. The aero balance is slightly further forward, which improves the balance at speed – perfect for track work. While the 518bhp 4-litre flat-six is unchanged, there is a lot of fettling that has occurred underneath in terms of how the Manthey GT3 RS is suspended, as you’d hope given the roar upward in potential downforce.
Spring rates are up front and rear by 30 and 15 per cent respectively to handle the increased aero load. Crucially, however, the Manthey RS is still configurable in terms of its damping and diff settings. A custom semi-active damper setup has been developed for the car, which can make adjustments in real time, with the module that controls based on chassis acceleration, steering angle, braking pressure, throttle position, gear selection and vehicle speed data.
Complex, comprehensive – it certainly explains the extensive testing on the Nürburgring prior to the car’s reveal. But the result is a car that’s vastly more capable on track – possibly the ultimate road-legal track car – without compromising its road ability too much. Pricing is sturdy, with the conversion alone costing £99,999.
‘It might look (and go!) even more like a racing car, but it doesn’t sacrifice any more practicality or useability compared with the base car.
‘If you can accept the sharper ride, don’t blanch at the Marvel looks, and buy-in wholeheartedly to Manthey’s approach and status, this RS is a truly extraordinary car. One capable of things no road-legal 911 has ever done before.’ – Richard Meaden, evo co-founder and editor-at-large, who tested the Manthey GT3 RS on the road in the UK.
Honda Civic Type R
- Pros – Possibly the most complete hot hatch ever made
- Cons – Sturdy pricing still stings
- evo rating: 5 stars
The latest Honda Civic Type R is an example of a manufacturer listening to feedback and delivering in brilliant fashion. We loved the previous FK8-generation car, its communicative, tenacious chassis and engaging powertrain, but there were two snags in the otherwise world-beating formula: its divisive styling and the restrictive drive mode presets that left the Type R with untapped potential. The FL5 model rectifies both of these and brings a host of engineering enhancements in one hit, making it the best hot hatchback money can buy.
In an age of DCT-equipped four-wheel drive mega hatches, the Type R feels almost touring car-like in the surgical, sometimes frantic way it delivers performance. The Honda's communicative controls and instinctive manual gearshift draw you into exploiting all of its potential on track, where even full-blooded sports cars would have a very hard time clinging to its rear wing.
‘The FL5 is astonishingly good. We'd go so far as to say that it sits right up in the pantheon of all-time hot hatchback greats, which is even more remarkable when their future is becoming less than certain. Yes, it's expensive and UK availability is limited, but no other hot hatch quite is as polished and poised as this one.’ – Richard Meaden, evo co-founder and editor-at-large.
Radical SR3 XXR
- Pros – Impossibly friendly to drive for such an extreme car
- Cons – Not as configurable as more sophisticated machinery
- evo rating: 4.5 stars
The Radical SR3 has been around since 2002, but don't let that fool you. In XXR form it's a cutting-edge downforce demon that scrambles your mind with its sheer precision, intensity and cornering ability. You sit reclined in the chassis, LMP-style, with the centre of gravity skimming the ground and a 1500cc RPE racing engine revving to the stratosphere. Despite weighing just 699kg (full of fuel) and putting out 232bhp, it's not the straight line speed that gets you – rather the enormous cornering and braking potential the SR3 manages to generate.
> Radical SR3 XXR v Revolution 500 Evo
In the dry you can lean hard on the Hankook slick tyres, braking impossibly deep and carrying massive speed through every apex. There's real finesse to the driving experience too, and it's possible to place the Radical with pinpoint accuracy and trim your lines to what feels like the nearest millimetre. It's one of the most intensely pure track driving experiences out there.
‘You live in the stratosphere in the SR3: up in the rarefied air of high revs and higher corner speeds. The precision you can operate it with, the sheer stability and confidence it gives you, is quite something. It feels as if the circuit and car are made for one another, so it’s not surprising that an SR3 once held the outright lap record at Cadwell.’ – James Taylor, evo deputy editor.
Porsche 911 GT3 with Manthey Racing kit
- Pros – An even more aggressive and capable GT3
- Cons – You'll need £56,000, plus a 992.2 GT3, plus fitting costs
- evo rating: 5 stars
No car has been as consistently high on every trackday goers wish list as the 911 GT3. And though the threat of emissions regulations and a push towards electrification has called the existence of the GT3 as we know it into question, the latest 992.2 delivers everything we love about the very best GT3s – and then some.
> Porsche 911 GT3 with Manthey Kit review
The engine remains a 4-litre naturally aspirated flat-six that revs to 9000rpm, and despite needing to comply with more stringent emissions regs, still produces over 500bhp. You can pick between manual or PDK, and the 992.2’s chassis and steering have been further honed, taking inspiration from the fabulous S/T. It all comes together in a superbly polished and exciting driving experience, that leaves us wondering how a future hybrid or turbocharged GT3 could ever match it. What does elevate it is Manthey Racing’s kit, which swaps the adaptive dampers for manually adjustable coilovers with increased spring rates, a revised splitter, wing and underbody aero, for 575kg of downforce at 183mph. The result is an even more stable and capable GT3 – the best version for track work south of an RS with Manthey’s kit.
‘You really feel the benefit of the stiffer spring rate at the front when braking into the final chicane at Thruxton, sometimes with a little bit of lock on due to the curved approach path. As Manthey intended, it doesn’t ‘fall over’ the outside front wheel as you trail the brakes into a corner, but rather stays stable like a racing car. – James Taylor, evo deputy editor.
Spartan
- Pros – Impossibly capable, yet thrilling and involving
- Cons – Industrial engine note, overwhelming at times
- evo rating: 4.5 stars
The name says it all; the Australian-built Spartan is just about as angry and unhinged as track cars come. Designed with inspiration from 1960s Can-Am cars, its flowing carbonfibre body helps keep weight down to just 745kg (full of fuel), and its supercharged 460bhp Honda engine has the goods to thrill, excite and downright terrify its driver (in the best way possible).
Thankfully, the Spartan combines this furious performance with directness and communication on a circuit. This gives you confidence to really lean on it through corners, at which point you'll find that the balance is neutral and approachable with reassuring high speed stability. Our man Richard Meaden sums it up: 'I can’t think of another road-legal car that places so much in the hands of the driver and delivers such an intense and unfiltered reward.'
‘The Spartan is genuinely mind-altering. After three flat-out timed laps, I feel like I’ve just survived some kind of explosion. It’s a heart-pounding, head-spinning thrill. One laced with the immense satisfaction of knowing you have been responsible for every command and input. I can’t think of another road-legal car that places so much in the hands of the driver and delivers such an intense and unfiltered reward.’ – Richard Meaden, evo co-founder and editor-at-large.
Revolution R500 evo
- Pros – Astonishing performance, mind-blowing downforce
- Cons – Feels ‘big fish little pond’ on smaller circuits
- evo rating: 5 stars
What better track car than just an outright racer? That’s what the Revolution R500 evo is – a blistering carbon-tubbed, 500bhp prototype in the image of the very fastest top-flight endurance racers, good for 800kg of downforce at 130mph and with a power-to-weight ratio of 608bhp/ton.
It has a 3.5-litre supercharged V6 to thank for its 500bhp, 410lb ft of potency, making it capable of 0-62mph in the region of 2.5sec, on the way to a 185mph top speed. But straight-line figures are a formality in a car like this. It’s how it rounds a circuit that boggles the mind. That’s not to say this is a car that welds itself to a track’s surface. You still need to manage the throttle, feel the chassis balance, but you still get the sense that the laws of physics bend around the Revolution, like light around a gravity well.
‘Once you’ve had a lap or two to adapt, you’re having too much fun to be frightened. As well as being devastatingly fast, the 500 evo is also an entertainer. There’s big grip of course, but it’s anything but an on-rails racing machine. You’re correcting slides, working with the car, making a difference. You’re totally engaged.’ – James Taylor, evo deputy editor.
Aston Martin Valkyrie
- Pros – Breathtaking design, unmatched occasion, 11,100rpm V12
- Cons – Steep learning curve, horrendous cockpit noise
- evo rating: 4 stars
If you want to recalibrate your expectations as to what a road car is capable of, look no further than the Aston Martin Valkyrie. It should come as no surprise that the 1139bhp, Adrian Newey-designed machine is the most technically impressive, physically demanding hypercar of them all, but with a shrink-wrapped body generating a sustained 600kg of downforce at speed, it opens up an entirely new realm of performance.
> Aston Martin Valkyrie review
The Valkyrie takes time, skill and enormous commitment to get near its potential, but when everything comes together, there's no road car quite like it.
'At first everything feels like it's happening too fast, but the trick is to look further and further ahead. It feels unnatural, but it’s all part of the recalibration process. One that you gradually get on top of lap-by-lap, but with less time to relax on the straights and so much compressed into each braking effort, the Valkyrie is a ruthless and relentless test of your focus and mental stamina.' – Richard Meaden, evo co-founder and editor-at-large.