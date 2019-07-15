If you think track cars are unyielding and uncompromising, you’d be wrong. At least, you’d be wrong about the very best track cars, which are more nuanced than that. The best track cars welcome their drivers, offering astonishing performance for those with experience, and a clear path for progression and development for those with plenty to learn. You could even describe some of the very best track cars as comfortable. A track car you can't stand to do more than a few laps in is virtually pointless, after all.

The very best track cars have a little more depth, with real attention paid to how that performance is delivered and what the driver needs to put in, in order to get the best out of it. The best track cars aren’t just race cars with restrictors removed. It’s important these cars have room for error in their dynamics. They need to be tools for education and forgiving to an extent to best serve the market they’re aimed at. They also need to be accommodating enough that you don’t want to get out after two laps because you’re sweating, your back’s in tatters and your body aches…

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Track day stalwarts from Caterham and Ariel make the cut, but also extreme, single-minded supercars from the likes of Porsche and Aston Martin. So in no particular order, here are the best track day cars you can buy now that’ll make every turn-in, apex and straight a pleasure. And remember, whether you have one of these dedicated track attack machines in your possession or not, you’re welcome to join us on circuit at one of our evo Trackdays, with the 2026 season well underway

Best track day cars 2026

Alpine A110 R Ultime